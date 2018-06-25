Facebook Messenger can now automatically translate messages from Spanish to English and vice versa, media reports said.

"'M', the Facebook Messenger AI bot can now translate your conversation. The 'M' translations join the existing M suggestions features that already help you generate quick replies, polls and other conversation starters," tech website wersm.com reported late on Sunday.

Originally announced at Facebook F8, the feature, called "M's" translation suggestions, debuted as one of the social networking giant's new tools for businesses and used to only work for chats between buyers and sellers in Marketplace.

F8 is an annual conference held by Facebook, intended for developers and entrepreneurs who build products and services around the website.

"It understands when a message is written in a language which is not the recipient's default app language and offers to translate it. 'M' will then show a pop-up that offers to immediately translate all messages from that specific recipient," the report added.

The messaging app and platform by Facebook would support translation in other languages soon and the feature is already available in the US and Mexico.

The social network believes the feature would enable people to connect in a way that is seamless and natural -- it's definitely much easier to switch on auto-translate than to jump between Messenger and a translator app again and again, according to Engadget.