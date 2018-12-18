Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
Facebook Messenger to get AR Stickers, Boomerang and portrait selfies from today

All the features are set to become available to the majority of Messenger users starting today.

tech2 News Staff Dec 18, 2018 11:04 AM IST

Facebook Messenger as of late has been getting most of the things that have been introduced on the Instagram app and now some new enhancements are being added as well.

Facebook Messenger logo. Image: Reuters

This information comes from a report by The Verge. The boomerang feature of Instagram is finally making its way to Facebook Messenger. Boomerang allows you to take short 2 second videos and then plays it forward-backward manner, just like a boomerang. The feature will function the same way on the Messenger app and users will see a separate tab in the camera app alongside normal, video and text.

Also being introduced is the selfie focus feature which gives your photos an artificial background blur providing a DSLR-like effect. This is also a feature that was earlier seen on the Instagram app. The total number of camera modes on the camera app including this focus and boomerang feature now is five.

The third important change that has come across on Messenger is the introduction of AR Stickers. When you press the camera icon next to a sticker, you can now add that sticker as an augmented reality object. All the features are set to become available to the majority of the users starting today.

