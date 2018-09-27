Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 11:41 IST

Facebook, Messenger Stories combined now have 300 million daily active users

Facebook is now also allowing advertisers globally to run ads in Stories on the platform.

Stories on social media are the new way of communication in a lot of instances. You name a platform, and they have got people telling stories with photos and videos. Heck, Google is hopping on that bandwagon too now. And if that doesn’t explain the popularity of the feature, Facebook’s latest daily active user count for Stories, sure does.

Facebook Stories.

Facebook Stories.

At an event in New York on 26 September, Facebook announced that it now has 300 million daily active users across Messenger and Facebook. That means, daily, on Facebook and Messenger together, 300 million people use the Stories feature. Interestingly, Facebook and Messengers' numbers combined, are still lower than Instagram’s 400 million daily active users, as of June 2018.

According to a report by VentureBeat, Facebook also announced that now advertisers globally will be able to run ads in Stories. The company will also start rolling out ads on Messenger Stories in the coming weeks.

It is quite obvious that Stories is the top priority for Facebook for all its platforms. That is quite evident from the way Stories are prominently displayed at the top of the feed across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. That makes the Stories show right in the face of the app, and increases the probability of people clicking on them.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Online Activity

Survey indicates messaging as the most popular online activity among Indians

Sep 21, 2018

Instagram

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom, Mike Krieger to reportedly resign from Facebook

Sep 25, 2018

Instagram

The departure of Instagram's founders is symptomatic of deeper issues at Facebook

Sep 25, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton opens up about #DeleteFacebook and why he left

Sep 26, 2018

CriticalPoint

Real world of fake news: A look at the spread of misinformation and what it means for the media

Sep 12, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working with Reliance Jio to spread awareness about fake messages

Sep 26, 2018

science

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018