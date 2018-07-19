Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 19 July, 2018 10:15 IST

Facebook Messenger now allows you to sync your Instagram contacts: Report

Facebook is trying to pull users from Instagram to their contact list in Messenger.

Social networking giant, Facebook is clearly going overboard with Instagram. It has launched the function where you can now sync your Instagram contacts to your Facebook Messenger.

A computer science student on Twitter who goes by the name of Jane Manchun Wong spotted Facebook trying to pull users from Instagram to her contact list on Messenger. This feature was spotted in the Messenger 's People tab which asks the user if they want to "Sync Instagram account".

As per a TechCrunch report, Facebook has confirmed about the launch of the feature.

Till now, there used to be an option where people could connect their Instagram account to Messenger. This option is also available in the 'People' tab, but it is not certain if it does pull your Instagram friends in Messenger. Here, only your Instagram username and account becomes visible to other Facebook users.

Speaking of Facebook going overboard with Instagram, according to an Android Police report, the photo-sharing app could be testing a feature similar to Facebook. It is adding a reaction button to the UI, which pops out reactions such as crying emoji, laughing or angry emoji.

Facebook seems to be encashing on Instagram's popularity as well. It had even pulled in Instagram Stories on Facebook.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Facebook Stories

Facebook to test Stories Highlights to unlock the history of your stories

Jul 10, 2018

Instagram

Instagram adds Question Stickers in Stories to ask questions to your followers

Jul 11, 2018

AR

Facebook starts testing augmented reality advertisements on its News Feed in US

Jul 11, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

Social Media Hub

A social media hub in India could lead to disastrous outcomes and is best avoided

Jul 16, 2018

Facebook

Facebook insiders admit that some features are designed to be addictive for kids

Jul 04, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018