Social networking giant, Facebook is clearly going overboard with Instagram. It has launched the function where you can now sync your Instagram contacts to your Facebook Messenger.

A computer science student on Twitter who goes by the name of Jane Manchun Wong spotted Facebook trying to pull users from Instagram to her contact list on Messenger. This feature was spotted in the Messenger 's People tab which asks the user if they want to "Sync Instagram account".

Facebook Messenger is testing (?) syncing with Instagram account pic.twitter.com/bJzFpRS7zD — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 16, 2018

As per a TechCrunch report, Facebook has confirmed about the launch of the feature.

Till now, there used to be an option where people could connect their Instagram account to Messenger. This option is also available in the 'People' tab, but it is not certain if it does pull your Instagram friends in Messenger. Here, only your Instagram username and account becomes visible to other Facebook users.

Speaking of Facebook going overboard with Instagram, according to an Android Police report, the photo-sharing app could be testing a feature similar to Facebook. It is adding a reaction button to the UI, which pops out reactions such as crying emoji, laughing or angry emoji.

Facebook seems to be encashing on Instagram's popularity as well. It had even pulled in Instagram Stories on Facebook.