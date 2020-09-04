Friday, September 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook Messenger limits forwarding messages to five people to combat misinformation

As per Facebook, the new feature will provide an added layer of protection against 'viral misinformation or harmful content'.


FP TrendingSep 04, 2020 16:39:03 IST

Facebook is taking concrete steps in making the platform a safer place. In accordance with the latest update, now a message (photo, video or typed message) can be forwarded to only five chats (personal or group chats) at once on the messaging app of Facebook.

Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy and Safety at Facebook said, “Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real world harm”.

Facebook Messenger limits forwarding messages to five people to combat misinformation

It also asks users to not share something if they are not sure about its authenticity.

The blog listed various important upcoming events like the elections in the United States and New Zealand along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as some of the reasons why rampant forwarding of unverified messages on social media sites can lead to the spread of false information.

It also asked people to refer to its Coronavirus (COVID-19) Community Hub in order to gain correct news regarding the viral outbreak. The hub advises users to “verify facts with trusted official sources and watch out for people running scams such as unapproved medical treatments or false fundraisers”. Most importantly, it asks users to not share something if they are not sure about its authenticity.

Facebook believes that the new feature will provide an added layer of protection against “viral misinformation or harmful content” spreading online. This feature comes in addition to the introduction of safety notifications, the two-factor authentication method, and new ways of blocking and reporting unwanted messages.

Back in 2018, Facebook-owned firm WhatsApp had limited forwarding messages to five chats in India to contain the spread of fake news and hoaxes. It had then said that people forward more messages, photos, and videos in India than any other country in the world.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Facebook letting go of its ‘classic’ look from applications and web in September

Aug 22, 2020
Facebook letting go of its ‘classic’ look from applications and web in September
Facebook is changing its Terms of Service starting 1 October: Here's what it means

Facebook

Facebook is changing its Terms of Service starting 1 October: Here's what it means

Sep 03, 2020
Facebook says platform is ‘open, transparent, non-partisan’ after WSJ report claims content policies favoured BJP

NewsTracker

Facebook says platform is ‘open, transparent, non-partisan’ after WSJ report claims content policies favoured BJP

Aug 22, 2020
Facebook plans to introduce 'Facebook News' feature in India by next year

Facebook

Facebook plans to introduce 'Facebook News' feature in India by next year

Aug 27, 2020
Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel to discuss Facebook hate speech issue today

NewsTracker

Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel to discuss Facebook hate speech issue today

Sep 01, 2020
'Enough evidence to prove Facebook's bias towards BJP': TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to Mark Zuckerberg

NewsTracker

'Enough evidence to prove Facebook's bias towards BJP': TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Sep 02, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020