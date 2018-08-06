Facebook Messenger has reportedly begun testing new sign in options via the Instagram app, apart from the Facebook app itself.

A developer tweeted that Facebook Messenger is beginning to prompt sign in options which includes Instagram along with Facebook. This option will allow the user an option to chat with their followers on Instagram.

Wow, Facebook Messenger suggests Instagram sign in before Facebook itself now. In case you needed any more evidence of what the new Facebook actually is. pic.twitter.com/NZQ0xZljj4 — ⚡️ Owen (@ow) August 5, 2018

The option to sign-in appears even if you have already installed Facebook Messenger. The developer @ow in the thread further added a screenshot where Messenger throws up a prompt to create a separate profile on Messenger which is linked to the photo-sharing app.

Last month, reports had emerged that Facebook Messenger is testing a feature where it would sync their Instagram account with the Facebook Messenger.

This new function is still in the testing stage and it seems that Facebook could be adding a separate Messenger vertical for those linking their Instagram accounts with the Messenger. Therefore, creating an ecosystem similar to Facebook.

Facebook is clearly having a hard time to maintain its monthly active users as compared to Instagram and is also reportedly losing steam with teenagers to Instagram.