tech2 News Staff 06 August, 2018 16:52 IST

Facebook Messenger is testing new sign-in options which includes Instagram

You may now be able to sign-in into Facebook Messenger via Instagram.

Facebook Messenger has reportedly begun testing new sign in options via the Instagram app, apart from the Facebook app itself.

A developer tweeted that Facebook Messenger is beginning to prompt sign in options which includes Instagram along with Facebook. This option will allow the user an option to chat with their followers on Instagram.

The option to sign-in appears even if you have already installed Facebook Messenger. The developer @ow in the thread further added a screenshot where Messenger throws up a prompt to create a separate profile on Messenger which is linked to the photo-sharing app.

Last month, reports had emerged that Facebook Messenger is testing a feature where it would sync their Instagram account with the Facebook Messenger.

This new function is still in the testing stage and it seems that Facebook could be adding a separate Messenger vertical for those linking their Instagram accounts with the Messenger. Therefore, creating an ecosystem similar to Facebook.

Facebook is clearly having a hard time to maintain its monthly active users as compared to Instagram and is also reportedly losing steam with teenagers to Instagram.

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

