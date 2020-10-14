FP Trending

Moving ahead with its plan of cross-platform communication with Instagram, Facebook Messenger is getting a new logo that resembles the gradient icon design of Instagram. Facebook is working on branding Messenger as much more than a public messaging app for your Facebook friends. Its new logo reflects the close connection Messenger shares with Instagram and the redesigned app also comes with several customization features. In a blog post on Tuesday, Stan Chudnovsky, Vice President of Messenger, said, “Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to. We hope you like it as much as we do”.

Now Messenger will let users customize the themes of different chats. According to the blog, chat themes like love and tie-dye are going to be available for a more unique experience. Interestingly, the app is going to bring selfie stickers, personalized reactions and a vanish mode as well.

In the past months, Messenger has also received the ‘Messenger Room’ feature where users can create a room to host joinable free video calls with up to 50 people with no time limit. The ‘Watch Together’ mode on Messenger lets users watch Facebook videos with their friends and family and “see their reactions in real-time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms”.

While the Instagram integration feature is being rolled out to most users in North America currently, Messenger also powers conversations within Portal. A recent blog said that the platform will soon support Oculus, so that users can stay connected with their close people from whichever app they choose.

The latest Messenger update is currently available to download from the Google Play Store.