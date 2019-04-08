Tuesday, April 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elections loom

Efforts by Facebook to regulate misinformation during Indian elections began more than 18 months ago.

tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2019 17:15:16 IST

As the Indian general elections loom on the horizon, scrutiny of social media platforms such as Facebook has intensified. The BJP and Congress have both been accused of playing a part in a widespread misinformation campaign on social media platforms. Facebook is now looking to prevent the abuse of its platform during election time.

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elections loom

The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris. Reuters

A statement released by Ajit Mohan, Managing Director & Vice President of Facebook, said that the company will work towards making Facebook and its family of apps fair and free from interference, both foreign and domestic.

Mohan said efforts to regulate misinformation during Indian elections began more than 18 months ago with detailed planning and risk assessment across Facebook and its platforms. Key focus areas include "blocking and removing fake accounts, fighting the spread of misinformation, stopping abuse by domestic actors, spotting attempts at foreign meddling, and taking action against inauthentic coordinated campaigns."

Facebook has also launched a new political ad transparency tool, which is said to give people a clearer idea of who posted the ads users see on their news feed. Facebook also runs any political ad with a “Paid for by” or “Published by” disclaimer and houses it in a searchable Ad Library for seven years. This Ad Library is a repository for ads where one finds out how much money was spent as well as demographics of those who saw it.

(Also Read: Misleading takedowns: Facebook needs to be a lot more transparent when it comes to banning pages, groups)

The social media giant also claims that it's "gotten better at using artificial intelligence and machine learning to fight interference". The company blocks or removes approximately one million accounts a day using AI.

Facebook has also expanded its partnerships to third-party fact checkers which cover a wide variety of Indian languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Gujarati. These fact-checkers also provide correct facts below a story that has been deemed to be false in the news feed.

Recently Facebook also joined in a voluntary code of ethics for the general elections with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Facebook has also launched two new products in India "Candidate Connect" and “Share You Voted”. The former is designed to give voters accurate information about the candidates in this year's election and the latter lets people share with friends that they’ve cast their ballot in the elections.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

Fact checking sites

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How India's unsung fact-checking heroes are gearing up to fight misinformation during elections

Mar 25, 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019: How India's unsung fact-checking heroes are gearing up to fight misinformation during elections
Lok Sabha Election 2019: 900 million registered voters, one million polling booths; seven phase polls to be world's largest democratic exercise

NewsTracker

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 900 million registered voters, one million polling booths; seven phase polls to be world's largest democratic exercise

Apr 08, 2019
Facebook launches new tools to improve engagement ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Facebook

Facebook launches new tools to improve engagement ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Mar 26, 2019
Chinese app Helo posts around 11,000 political ads worth Rs 7.7 cr on Facebook, all have been taken down now

Political ads

Chinese app Helo posts around 11,000 political ads worth Rs 7.7 cr on Facebook, all have been taken down now

Apr 01, 2019
Congress may field Urmila Matonkdar from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, say reports; to be pitted against BJP's Gopal Shetty

NewsTracker

Congress may field Urmila Matonkdar from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, say reports; to be pitted against BJP's Gopal Shetty

Mar 26, 2019
WhatsApp's CheckPoint tipline isn't a tool for fighting fake news during Indian elections, it's a research project

Fake news

WhatsApp's CheckPoint tipline isn't a tool for fighting fake news during Indian elections, it's a research project

Apr 04, 2019

science

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Moon Mission

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Apr 08, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Martian Eclipse

Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Apr 08, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Apr 08, 2019