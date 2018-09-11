Facebook has now launched it Community Help tools on the lite version of its app.

These tools initially evolved from the Safety Check Facebook launched in 2015. The feature allowed users to mark themselves safe in case of any crisis in their vicinity. Its first major deployment was on 25 April, 2015, in the wake of the Nepal earthquake.

The feature has now come to evolve into a set of Community Help tools for crisis response. The Help users connect in the event of a crisis, allowing them to share updates, communicate with others and find or provide help. Facebook Lite users will now have all these features onboard as well.

Facebook has announced that these tools will be available on Facebook Lite in more than 100 countries, TechCrunch has reported.

Till now the crisis tool was only available on the primary app, and Facebook Lite users could only use Safety Check but not the tools to find food, shelter or transportation after a disaster.

Facebook Lite app is aimed at users who live in areas with limited internet, slower networks or lower-end devices to access Facebook. It uses less data and loads quickly while still offering many of the core features that Facebook users want.