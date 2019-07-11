Thursday, July 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook Libra has to be 'rock solid from the start', says Bank of England Governor

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman said that serious concerns need to be addressed before its launch

ReutersJul 11, 2019 21:47:22 IST

Facebook’s proposed Libra digital coin must show it is “rock solid” before it can be allowed to launch, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

Facebook Libra has to be rock solid from the start, says Bank of England Governor

Facebook Libra. Image: Reuters.

The social media giant plans to build a digital currency, raising concerns among global regulators that it could quickly become systemic given Facebook’s huge cross-border reach.

But Carney said many issues needed addressing first, such as anti-money laundering and terrorist financing controls, and managing and safekeeping the assets underpinning Libra.

“If you are a systemic payment system, you have to be on all the time. You can’t have teething issues, you can’t have people losing money out of their wallets,” Carney said.

“This is not learning on the job stuff, it’s got to be rock solid right from the start or it’s not going to start,” Carney told a news conference.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that serious concerns need to be addressed before Libra could launch, highlighting the global regulatory hurdles.

Libra would be a type of “stablecoin”, backed by a reserve of real-world assets, including bank deposits and short-term government securities.

“There are over 50 stablecoins on the market, and many are yet to prove that they are in fact, ‘stable’,” the BoE’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report published on Thursday said.

Carney said regulators recognised that Libra was trying to solve a series of issues like domestic and cross-border payments being too slow and expensive.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Facebook

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Jun 29, 2019
Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies
Cryptocurrencies by big internet companies could face antitrust regulators

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies by big internet companies could face antitrust regulators

Jun 27, 2019
Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency has the potential to rattle the world economy: Report

Facebook

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency has the potential to rattle the world economy: Report

Jun 27, 2019
Facebook Libra can be good for the developing countries where people face cash crunch

Facebook Libra

Facebook Libra can be good for the developing countries where people face cash crunch

Jul 02, 2019
Facebook will update its terms and services clearly to mention how it makes money

Facebook

Facebook will update its terms and services clearly to mention how it makes money

Jun 27, 2019
Facebook is trying to make it easier to understand how users are served ads

Facebook

Facebook is trying to make it easier to understand how users are served ads

Jul 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Jul 11, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019