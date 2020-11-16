FP Trending

Facebook released Vanish Mode on Messenger as well as Instagram. While it is currently available on Messenger in the US and a few more countries, the feature is going to soon arrive on Instagram. Introducing the latest feature in a blog, Bridget Pujals, Messenger Product Manager and Manik Singh, who is Instagram’s Product Manager said that the vanish mode will let users share something silly or embarrassing and then immediately forget about it by vanishing the entire chat.

Although it will not hide messages sent by mistake, it can come in handy when you want your message to be not forwarded ahead or discussed forever. These vanished messages will not exist in your chat history.

To turn it on, users will simply need to swipe up in the chat they would like to send the goofy selfie or a post haircut look. As soon as the other person has seen the message and your secret talk is done, you need to swipe up again to exit vanish mode and come back to the existing chat head. This also vanishes any picture, message, or GIF that you had shared in the vanish mode.

Facebook has also taken care of the security aspect. It is needless to say that the mode will be only available for chats that are connected to you. Also, you can choose if you would like to enter into a vanish mode chat or not. “If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you’re using vanish mode, you’ll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe,” the post added.

As the feature is in the early stages of roll-out, once a user swipes up they will be shown a “screen that explains key features, including more details on blocking and reporting”. The vanish mode is currently under development to be launched on Instagram but the post mentions that the feature will be accessible only after you have updated to the Messenger integrated version of the app.

In August this year, Facebook merged Instagram Direct Messages (DM) with Messenger.