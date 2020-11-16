Monday, November 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook launches Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram: How it works

The vanish mode will let users share something and then immediately forget about it by vanishing the entire chat.


FP TrendingNov 16, 2020 14:32:30 IST

Facebook released Vanish Mode on Messenger as well as Instagram. While it is currently available on Messenger in the US and a few more countries, the feature is going to soon arrive on Instagram. Introducing the latest feature in a blog, Bridget Pujals, Messenger Product Manager and Manik Singh, who is Instagram’s Product Manager said that the vanish mode will let users share something silly or embarrassing and then immediately forget about it by vanishing the entire chat.

Although it will not hide messages sent by mistake, it can come in handy when you want your message to be not forwarded ahead or discussed forever. These vanished messages will not exist in your chat history.

Facebook launches Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram: How it works

The Vanish Model has been rolled out to Messenger and will be made available on Instagram soon.

To turn it on, users will simply need to swipe up in the chat they would like to send the goofy selfie or a post haircut look. As soon as the other person has seen the message and your secret talk is done, you need to swipe up again to exit vanish mode and come back to the existing chat head. This also vanishes any picture, message, or GIF that you had shared in the vanish mode.

Facebook announces Vanish mode

Facebook announces Vanish mode

Facebook has also taken care of the security aspect. It is needless to say that the mode will be only available for chats that are connected to you. Also, you can choose if you would like to enter into a vanish mode chat or not. “If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you’re using vanish mode, you’ll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe,” the post added.

As the feature is in the early stages of roll-out, once a user swipes up they will be shown a “screen that explains key features, including more details on blocking and reporting”. The vanish mode is currently under development to be launched on Instagram but the post mentions that the feature will be accessible only after you have updated to the Messenger integrated version of the app.

In August this year, Facebook merged Instagram Direct Messages (DM) with Messenger.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now let both iOS and Android users to browse business catalogues via its new shopping feature

Nov 12, 2020
WhatsApp will now let both iOS and Android users to browse business catalogues via its new shopping feature
Diwali 2020: Facebook introduces avatars, challenges and other features for users in India

Facebook

Diwali 2020: Facebook introduces avatars, challenges and other features for users in India

Nov 14, 2020
Cardi B receives backlash for emulating Goddess Durga on magazine cover; rapper apologises

Buzz Patrol

Cardi B receives backlash for emulating Goddess Durga on magazine cover; rapper apologises

Nov 11, 2020
How to send money via WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp Payments

How to send money via WhatsApp Payments

Nov 13, 2020
Warner Bros issues apology after The Witches sparks criticism from disabed community

BuzzPatrol

Warner Bros issues apology after The Witches sparks criticism from disabed community

Nov 05, 2020
Tiger Shroff announces his next action franchise Ganapath; Vikas Bahl to helm first instalment

Tiger Shroff announces his next action franchise Ganapath; Vikas Bahl to helm first instalment

Nov 05, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020