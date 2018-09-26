Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 26 September, 2018 11:48 IST

Facebook launches programme to boost coding among girls and underrepresented

This is to increase the numbers of underrepresented and female students interested in coding.

Facebook has launched in the US free online education programme CodeFWD to increase the numbers of underrepresented and female students interested in pursuing computer programming.

"We're working on a number of initiatives like CodeFWD to widen the pipeline of diverse talent studying computer science so the next generation of tech innovators reflects and incorporates diverse perspectives, building a future that benefits us all," Lauryn Ogbechie, Education Partnerships Director at Facebook, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Created in partnership with connected toys maker Sphero, CodeFWD by Facebook, has been designed for both English and Spanish speakers.

Representational image. Reuters

It is a three-step programme where educators and organisations introduce computer programming to 4th to 8th-grade students.

With the first module "I do", CodeFWD prepares educators to introduce the basics of computer programming to their students, even as they may be discovering the concepts themselves.

The "We do" module lets educators and students learn together. And the "You do" is designed to help students practice their new skills.

"After completing these three steps, educators who want to continue developing their students' coding skills using a tangible, hands-on product can apply to earn a free classroom set of programmable robots from our partners at Sphero," Ogbechie said.

