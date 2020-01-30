Reuters

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc just beat analysts' estimates for daily active users on Wednesday, as the world's largest social network faced fierce competition for users' screen time from a slew of entertainment apps like TikTok and Netflix.

Shares of the company were down 5% as total costs and expenses surged 34% in the fourth quarter to 12.22 billion, dragging down operating margins.

Daily active users rose to 1.66 billion, slightly ahead of estimates of 1.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $21.08 billion (16 billion pounds) from $16.91 billion, beating estimate of $20.89 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.