Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 31 October, 2018 13:43 IST

Facebook is working towards expanding in Washington right next to Microsoft

Facebook also has leased space in two downtown Bellevue office towers and is eyeing a project.

Social networking giant Facebook is working towards expanding in the US state of Washington, setting up a sprawling office project right in the backyard of Microsoft.

A Facebook panel is seen at a movie festival in Cannes, France. Image: Reuters

A Facebook panel is seen at a movie festival in Cannes, France. Image: Reuters

The company's massive project is currently being referred to as "Building X" project. Facebook approached the city with plans for a 650,000-square-foot campus, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported late on Tuesday.

"The company has not yet applied for building permits but a project schedule sent to the city shows that it hopes to demolish existing buildings on the allotted land as soon as May," the report added.

The site of the project is along Willows Road, where the social media giant is shortlisting buildings on two parcels it bought earlier this year for $20 million.

Microsoft has 128 buildings in a massive campus in Redmond, Washington State.

Despite being hit by massive security breaches and facing fire over its handling of user data and the spread of misinformation, the social media giant has continued to expand its footprint.

According to a report in GeekWire, Facebook also has leased space in two downtown Bellevue office towers and is eyeing a project in the Spring District development.

At the same time, the social media giant would occupy a 384,000 sq feet, $246 million office project in the South Lake Union neighborhood in Seattle.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

also see

Brexit

Facebook, Microsoft meet with UK government over impact of a no-deal Brexit

Oct 25, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is now planning to build its own augmented reality glasses: Report

Oct 26, 2018

Data collection

90 percent of all free Android apps on Play Store share user data with Google

Oct 29, 2018

Facebook

Facebook relieves investors saying profit margins to stop shrinking after 2019

Oct 31, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft has completed its $7.5 bn acquisition of GitHub, Nat Friedman to be CEO

Oct 29, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft is using AI to empower close to one billion with disabilities: Report

Oct 29, 2018

science

Green Firecrackers

Supreme Court ban on polluting fireworks could be boon for Diwali 'green crackers'

Oct 31, 2018

Mountain Birds

Mountain birds are on an ‘escalator to extinction’ as temperatures rise: Study

Oct 31, 2018

Space

NASA retires Kepler telescope after nine years of exoplanet hunts and discoveries

Oct 31, 2018

Global Collaborations

India-Italy science and tech summit in Delhi focuses on tech entrepreneurship

Oct 31, 2018