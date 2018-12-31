Tuesday, January 01, 2019 Back to
Facebook is the least trusted tech company followed by Twitter, Amazon: Survey

Consumers trust Facebook the least, followed by Twitter, Amazon, Uber and Google.

tech2 News Staff Dec 31, 2018 21:54 PM IST

Facebook, the world's largest social network, has become the platform people trust the least.

According to a survey, which was conducted in December 2018 by research company Toluna, 40 percent of respondents said they trust Facebook the least with their personal information. The sample size was of 1,000 people. The results were published by Recode.

Representational image. Reuters

Following Facebook, was Twitter with a large margin. Twitter stood second with lack of trust from eight percent of the respondents. Amazon also showed similar results as Twitter, a lack of trust from about eight percent of the people. Amazon, as we know took heat for supplying its own flawed facial recognition service to law enforcement agencies.

Uber, Google and Lyft followed with seven, six and six percent respectively.

The most trusted of all was Netflix, as only 0.9 percent of people chose it for the lack of trust, followed by Tesla at 1.3 percent.

Microsoft and Apple did well, as only four percent of the respondents expressed lack of trust in Apple and just two percent of them in Microsoft.

There is no doubt why Facebook has done badly. Facebook has enabled the harvesting of personal data for election interference and we have seen a seemingly unending series of revelations.

Among the most troubling cases was the revelation in March that political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica swept up personal information of millions of Facebook users for the purpose of manipulating national elections. We also saw its role in fomenting violence in Myanmar and a series of major data breaches.

Then Google attracted concern about its continuous surveillance of users it was tracking people’s movements whether they like it or not. Uber and Tesla were investigated for fatal self-driving car crashes in March

The list is endless.

(Also, read: User data harvest to fears of smartphone addiction, 2018 highlighted tech dystopia)

2018 has been an eventful year, and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

