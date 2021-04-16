Friday, April 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook is testing to launch a free of cost video dating app called Sparked

The users are required to write a quote on what makes them a kind dater to other people when they register on the app.


FP TrendingApr 16, 2021 17:55:17 IST

Facebook’s dating app initiative, Sparked, is currently undergoing user tests. Facebook’s in-house team, NPE (New Product Experimentation) has developed this app. The social media giant describes the concept of Sparked as “video dating with friendly people”. Some of its features include no public profiles, no swipes on profiles (as in the case of Tinder), and no direct messaging before the interested individuals set up an appointment with each other.

Facebook is testing to launch a free of cost video dating app called Sparked

The Verge was the first to report about this initiative by Facebook. Its report has a direct link to the webpage of the Sparked app, which is now unavailable. The webpage carried the app’s description which read, “video dating with kind people”. Although the app is following the suit of other dating apps like Bumble, Tinder, Hinge, or more, focusing on online dating, it can be well differentiated from these apps in various aspects like no swipes, no messages, etc. The biggest advantage of the app is that it is free for all users.

Facebook's Sparked dating app.

Facebook's Sparked dating app.

Facebook told The Verge that Sparked is an ‘early experiment' and that it is a work in progress. The NPE is currently conducting a small beta test on it. The description of the app focuses on kindness which is the key to being part of the community. The users are required to write a quote on what makes them a kind dater to other people when they register on the app. The app says that the responses to the quote will be human-reviewed before users can speed-date. The app facilitates options to date men, women, or non-binary people.

The app’s user interface is still unclear as to how exactly will people find their potential matches when there is no swipe left-right option. Another concern is how Facebook plans to ensure the safety of the app’s users once they sign up for it. People will have to wait for the time when the tech giant formally addresses these questions while launching the app. Speaking of now, the app is not available for download on any app store.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook data breach

Facebook data breach: What happened, were you targeted, how to protect yourself

Apr 06, 2021
Facebook data breach: What happened, were you targeted, how to protect yourself
Facebook Pages will now be labelled for more context on posts; feature being tested in the US

Facebook

Facebook Pages will now be labelled for more context on posts; feature being tested in the US

Apr 09, 2021
Facebook says hackers 'scraped' personal data of over 530 million users in 2019 leak

NewsTracker

Facebook says hackers 'scraped' personal data of over 530 million users in 2019 leak

Apr 07, 2021
US Supreme court sides with Facebook in a lawsuit over unwanted text notifications

Facebook

US Supreme court sides with Facebook in a lawsuit over unwanted text notifications

Apr 02, 2021
Facebook removes hundreds of fake accounts linked to Iranian exile group, troll farm in Albania

Facebook

Facebook removes hundreds of fake accounts linked to Iranian exile group, troll farm in Albania

Apr 07, 2021
Facebook tests Hotline, it's new live audio chat product to rival Clubhouse

Facebook Hotline

Facebook tests Hotline, it's new live audio chat product to rival Clubhouse

Apr 09, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021