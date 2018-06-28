Have you been in a situation where you have been eagerly waiting to rear that suspense novel, and one day while scrolling through your Facebook NewsFeed you come across some friend or Page or Group giving away the spoiler?

Well, Facebook is adding measures to avoid that altogether with a new feature.

According to the Facebook newsroom, the social networking giant is going to test 'Keyword Snooze' feature where the user has a choice to snooze a post or a related post from a friend, Page or a Group.

The option to snooze keywords is present on the upper-hand corner menu of a post in the NewsFeed.

You can add the keyword you don't want to read any post about. It can be a single word or related words. Once activated, any posts related to that particular keyword will not be shown on your timeline, for the time period you have selected. At the moment, that limit is up to 30 days.

The Facebook Snooze feature was introduced in 2017 where the user could temporarily hide posts. It tried to give relevance to the user experience by also adding options such as 'See First', 'Hide', 'Unfollow'. Clearly, this is another attempt by Facebook to personalise the NewsFeed.