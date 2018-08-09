Facebook is reportedly shuffling the top management of its India operations, which handles the 250 million users in the country. Facebook has been sans an India head since October 2017 and has always been led by a managing director, who reported to Facebook’s Asia-Pacific head in Singapore.

According to a report by The Economic Times, who claims to have gotten their hands on an internal email about this, Facebook is looking to appoint a new country head, who will be designated as the managing director and vice president of the India operations. The country head will reportedly work directly under the global VP of Facebook, David Fischer, who is also the leading headhunt to fill in the position in India.

The Facebook India head will apparently look after “global marketing sales, partnerships, policy (except content policy), and communications.”

Apparently, with this rejig, Facebook India employees will stop reporting to the Asia Pacific heads, and go directly to the US headquarters.

“There is significant complexity in the market across multiple functions and operating as an integrated business externally in India has proved challenging,” Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president of global public policy wrote in the above mentioned internal email.

Facebook believes that this organisational restructuring will make operations more efficient and successful.