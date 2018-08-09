Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 11:37 IST

Facebook is reportedly planning a major shuffle of its top management in India

Facebook is hiring an India head who will be designated as the MD and VP of the country operations.

Facebook is reportedly shuffling the top management of its India operations, which handles the 250 million users in the country. Facebook has been sans an India head since October 2017 and has always been led by a managing director, who reported to Facebook’s Asia-Pacific head in Singapore.

According to a report by The Economic Times, who claims to have gotten their hands on an internal email about this, Facebook is looking to appoint a new country head, who will be designated as the managing director and vice president of the India operations. The country head will reportedly work directly under the global VP of Facebook, David Fischer, who is also the leading headhunt to fill in the position in India.

The Facebook India head will apparently look after “global marketing sales, partnerships, policy (except content policy), and communications.”

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

Apparently, with this rejig, Facebook India employees will stop reporting to the Asia Pacific heads, and go directly to the US headquarters.

“There is significant complexity in the market across multiple functions and operating as an integrated business externally in India has proved challenging,” Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president of global public policy wrote in the above mentioned internal email.

Facebook believes that this organisational restructuring will make operations more efficient and successful.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

also see

advertisement

Facebook signs new agreement banning discriminatory advertisements on its platform

Jul 25, 2018

Redkix

Facebook buys Israel’s team messaging platform Redkix for less than $100 million

Jul 27, 2018

Time management tools

Facebook, Instagram rollout time management tools, here’s how to use them

Aug 02, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is testing new sign-in options which includes Instagram

Aug 06, 2018

Facebook

Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg sued over low earnings announcement that 'shocked' market

Jul 29, 2018

Cyber Bullying

Cyber bullying: 21-year-old college going fisher woman trolled on social media

Jul 27, 2018

science

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018

Wildfires

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc, here's how climate change aids the blazes

Aug 09, 2018

Sharks

Rare set of teeth from giant prehistoric mega-shark found on Australian beach

Aug 09, 2018

Mental Health

Daily workouts don't better mental health, try a team sport instead: Study

Aug 09, 2018