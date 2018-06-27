Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 09:26 IST

Facebook is reconsidering its decision to ban cryptocurrency related ads

Facebook announced a broad policy in January this year which prohibited ads that promote cryptocurrency.

Facebook is taking steps to ease a January policy banning financial products and services associated with cryptocurrency.

Rob Leathern, product management director at Facebook, said in an official blog post that the world's largest social media network has "looked at the best way to refine this policy — to allow some ads while also working to ensure that they're safe."

Facebook announced a broad policy in January this year which prohibited "ads that promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency".

The policy, which even stopped legitimate businesses from buying advertisements, aimed to better detect what Facebook called deceptive promotional practices by many companies advertised binary options and cryptocurrencies without good faith, Xinhua reported.

Leathern announced that starting 26 June, Facebook will be updating its "policy to allow ads that promote cryptocurrency and related content from pre-approved advertisers".

But the company will continue to block any ads that promote binary options and initial coin offerings, he said.

Advertisers are required to submit an application to Facebook beforehand they want to run ads for cryptocurrency products and services, so that Facebook can assess their eligibility, including any licenses they have obtained, whether they are traded on a public stock exchange, and other relevant public background on their business.

Under these restrictions, not everyone who wants to advertise will be able to do so, Facebook said.

"But we'll listen to feedback, look at how well this policy works and continue to study this technology so that, if necessary, we can revise it over time," Leathern wrote.

Last month, Facebook established a new experimental blockchain group dedicated to the technology that powers cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

bithumb

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb hacked; $31.51 million stolen

Jun 20, 2018

social media

Bitcoin prices can be manipulated by public sentiment on social media: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger will now have ads auto-playing right beside your chats

Jun 20, 2018

Akon to launch cryptocurrency called Akoin; announces plans to build a new city in Senegal

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Apps and ads that mine cryptocurrency will be banned from the iOS and Mac App Stores as part of Apple's new Review policy

Jun 12, 2018

NewsTracker

Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick crypto-mining virus: Here's how to check if your device is safe

Jun 13, 2018

science

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018

Palm Oil

Palm oil production has 'decimated' animal, plant life in Malaysia, Indonesia: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018