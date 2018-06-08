With allegations of Facebook fanning violence through the spread of hate speech and false news on its platform piling up, the social network is reportedly hunting for people for its "News Credibility Programme."

The social media company has been looking for at least two people (one fluent in Spanish), Fortune.com reported on Thursday.

The job postings, first reported by Business Insider, are looking for contractors who "should be comfortable performing repetitive tasks, and have the ability to perform well autonomously."

Similarly worded job postings also appear on professional networking site LinkedIn, posted by a staffing company on behalf of an unnamed Menlo Park company.

But it did mention that the opening was for the "world's largest social network".

The job posting mentioned that the selected person will be tasked with "developing a deep expertise in News Credibility Programme and evaluating news publishers for policy compliance".

To stop false news from spreading on its platform, Facebook last month said it put in place a three-pronged strategy that constitutes removing accounts and content that violate its policies, reducing distribution of inauthentic content and informing people by giving them more context on the posts they see.

The social media giant is facing criticism for its role in enabling political manipulation in several countries around the world.

It has also come under the scanner for allegedly fuelling ethnic conflicts owing to its failure stop the deluge of hate-filled posts against the disenfranchised Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.