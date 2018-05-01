In a series of tweets, Jackie Stokes, founder of Spyglass Securities has made a claim that a security engineer in Facebook was using his privileged access to user data to stalk women. She has also confirmed the alleged stalker's identity from his LinkedIn, Tinder and various other profiles.

According to a Motherboard report, Stokes had complained about this incident to the senior employees at Facebook. She even provided the relevant details about it to Alex Stamos, the chief security officer at Facebook. Stokes in her tweets said that she was made aware of the recent abuse.

She also tweeted a screenshot of the chat, which confirmed that the Facebook security officer had been stalking women 'out of habit'. He also declared himself to be a 'professional stalker'.

Reportedly, a Facebook spokesperson said that the security officers can access only that much data which is necessary for their everyday responsibilities. These include bug reports, account support inquiries, and legal requests. It reiterated that it has zero tolerance to abuse which may lead to termination.

I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online. I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

Facebook also said that they have begun an investigation to identify the claims made.