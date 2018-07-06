Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 16:56 IST

Facebook is in talks with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo for a reality show

The show is expected to be a 13-part documentary series on the life of the Madrid-based star.

Facebook is in talks with ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for an original series on Facebook Watch which is expected to be the biggest deal for a reality show for the tech giant.

According to a report by Variety, the show is expected to be a 13-part documentary series and the Real Madrid footballer is expected to earn $10 million from it. The show is expected to be produced by the Religion of Sports which is owned by sportsperson Tom Brady, Matador Content and Dirty Robber.

Christiano Ronaldo. Reuters.

Reports say that the show would be on the lines of  Tom Vs Time, an American series which is based on American quarterback Tom Brady's life, both on and off the field. Since Cristiano Ronaldo has a humongous fan following, it would be interesting to catch onto his life both on and off the field. Ronaldo has 122 million followers on Facebook alone. Since European football is quite popular globally, the show would have a global appeal.

Facebook Watch was launched in August, last year in the United States on its mobile apps and on PC. It is not available in India as of now.

Earlier reports suggest that Facebook Watch would be focussing on shows for millennials.

