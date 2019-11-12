Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
Facebook is expanding its ‘Breaking News’ label to more countries including India

More than 100 news publishers tested the label on Facebook and witnessed more engagement.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2019 20:33:05 IST

Facebook is rolling out the ‘Breaking News’ label to more countries than it had originally launched. The label will appear on stories marked by publishers on their posts on the platform. Facebook said that the use of this label enabled more people to engage with stories during its testing.

Facebook's 'Breaking News' label will tag important stories in the News Feed. Image: Facebook Journalism Project

Users from the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, will be able to see the breaking news label on Facebook. The label will also help those stories to be ranked appropriately in the News Feed according to timeliness.

“We’ve seen that breaking news posts about politics, crime, disaster, and business perform best. We’re using data like this to help publishers understand how to use the label to connect people with the breaking news that they need to see most,” said Facebook Product Manager Joey Rhyu in a post on Facebook Journalism Project's blog.

Apart from the above-mentioned countries, Facebook is testing the feature in other Asian and European regions to observe user interaction with breaking news. Third-party social media tools like Social News Desk and SocialFlow have been updated with support to post breaking stories directly. Users of these tools will be able to add or delete the label even after publishing the post.

