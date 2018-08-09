In a recent blog post, Facebook has announced that it is rolling out augmented reality-based games to Messenger, which users can play during video chats.

If you have played Try Not to Smile on iOS, Facebook is aiming something similar with the AR games on Messenger. Basically, the tech will be able to track your faces and pit them against your friend’s in head-to-head multiplayer challenges.

Facebook has revealed, there is one game called Asteroids Attack, where you will have to navigate a spaceship around asteroids, and then there is a game called Don't Smile, wherein you have to perform certain instruction (which are supposed to be funny), and whoever smiles first loses.

In addition to that, Facebook says, “We’re planning to roll out more games in the coming weeks and months – including passing a beach ball back and forth with Beach Bump and a matching cat game with Kitten Kraze...”.

In order to try these out, head to your Facebook Messenger, and at first just make sure you are using the latest version of the app. Once you have that under control, open any conversation or group, and dial in a video call.

Once you are connected with your friends, tap the start button and select one of the AR games – the person or group you are video chatting with will get a notification that you have initiated a match, and they will have the option to play or decline your request. (Fear of rejection continues!)

While these AR games are fairly basic, they reaffirm one thing and that is Facebook’s persistent push to its users towards the Messenger. Recently, Facebook was also found to be in conversation with a few banks in the US for its plans to bring new financial services (via chatbots) to its users within the app.