Facebook introduces TikTok-inspired music making app Collab for iOS users

Videos created on Collab can be shared to Instagram, Facebook Stories, or any other platform.


FP TrendingMay 29, 2020 17:44:43 IST

Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team has revealed that they are working on a new TikTok-inspired app called Collab which will allow users to create short music videos.

The app that has been launched as an invite-only beta programme on iOS allows users to create short-form videos split into three simultaneous sources.

According to a report by The Verge, this will enable users to perform a single song by playing three different instruments and then editing them all together. Three different people too can collaborate and supply one of three parts.

Facebook introduces TikTok-inspired music making app Collab for iOS users

Collab

The report mentioned a company spokesperson stating that the app brings together creators and fans to compose, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music.

"Digital spaces can connect us when we can’t be together in person, and Collab is a new way to create together," the report quoted the person as saying.

Facebook has stated on its blog that with Collab, they are leveraging technology to help people unlock creative superpowers by collaborating on original music videos from anywhere.

"In light of so many folks sheltered in place around the world, we’ve expedited this release," they have stated.

According to NPE, once a collab has been created, a user can publish it for others to watch and mix and match further. The videos can be shared to Instagram, Facebook Stories, or any other platform.

Users can sign up on the NPE website to get access to Collab. Key-in details including country, age, full name, and email address must be given at time of registering.

 

