tech2 News Staff

Facebook and Instagram will now allow users to choose if they want to see like counts on posts across the platforms or not. After running a few trials on hiding likes for some Instagram users, Facebook has finally rolled out this option for all Instagram and Facebook users. In short, the users will be able to decide if they want public like counts on their posts or even others’ posts to be visible to them or not.

This essentially means, users will now be able to choose if they want to see like counts on other users' posts. Users also have the power to decide if others can see like counts on their posts. Additionally, users will also have the option to hide likes on selective posts.

Notably, all likes will be visible on the platforms by default until you choose otherwise.

You can also hide the number of likes you see on other people’s posts. Or you can keep things as they are – whatever works for you. pic.twitter.com/pxxTTgvd2w — Instagram (@instagram) May 26, 2021

How to hide likes on your posts on Instagram

Step 1: Tap on the post you want to hide likes for

Step 2: Tap on the vertical three dots on the top right corner

Step 3: Select “Hide Likes”

Instagram will give the option of hiding likes before sharing a post as well. For the unversed, by hiding likes, you can still see who all liked the post, it is just the number of likes that won't be visible.

To hide public like counts on others’ posts, you need to open the Instagram app and go to the Menu>Settings>Posts. This will remove like counts from the posts on your feed. Notably, this section was not available on Android smartphones at the time of writing this story.

According to Facebook, "We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurise people’s experience on Instagram. What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense of what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice."