Facebook, Instagram to remind users to wear masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

The banners come as the social media giant struggles to contain disinformation about COVID-19 and face coverings on the platform.


FP TrendingJul 03, 2020 17:16:11 IST

Facebook will now add messaging to its News Feed and Instagram Feed to encourage people to wear face masks.

Facebook made the announcement through a post on its page, writing, "With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, we’re putting an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings and find more prevention tips from the CDC in our COVID-19 Information Center."

Facebook, Instagram to remind users to wear masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image: Facebook

An alert will appear at the top of News Feeds on Facebook. This will direct users to the COVID-19 Information Center, where they will have links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information. Instagram will also have a similar prompt for users along with CDC links.

The Facebook banner will read, "Wear a Cloth Face Covering to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19. When in public, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering. Learn more at cdc.gov. You can find more presentation tips in the COVID-19 Information Center."

Instagram too will highlight something similar.

The banners come as the social media giant struggles to contain disinformation about COVID-19 and face coverings on the platform.

Fox News reported that Facebook's move comes shortly after billionaire Bill Gates partly laid the blame on social media companies, saying they can do better to curb the spread of misinformation about the virus.

Responding to that, a Facebook spokesperson highlighted several initiatives that the company has taken since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

