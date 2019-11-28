tech2 News Staff

Looks like Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are facing outages for many users around the globe.

The issue has been seen across the world, although, it does not appear to affect all users the same. The affected areas include the US East Coast, Central Europe, and East Asia, and India. While many users on Twitter are complaining about all Facebook products not working — barring WhatsApp — we only faced issues with Facebook's desktop version and the app and Instagram app.

We were unable to load the Facebook page for a while. However, it started to load after a few tries but we could only see the cover image. Rest of the profile page was inaccessible.

We also referred to downdetector.com, which shows a surge in reported issues with Facebook at around 8 pm IST today. Per the website 67 percent of complaints were regarding issues with logging-in, 17 percent users reported total blackout, whereas 14 percent reported issues with images and media files. Interestingly though, at the time of writing this story, Facebook's status dashboard showed that everything was running "healthy".

Reports are similar for Instagram. A few minutes past 7 pm IST, Instagram's down reports surged with 51 percent users reporting issues regarding the News Feed, 44 percent about log-ins and 3 percent about the website.

While there aren't many reports about Messenger being down, but DownDetector does show many reports about the app as well. Some users on Twitter also posted about the app.

Is Facebook Messenger down? Anyone? — king david (@sangalangdavid) March 14, 2019

Is Facebook/Messenger down for anyone else? it’s been like 3 hours and I can’t get on? — Jaimie-Lee [EliteSniperGirl] (@EliteSniperGirl) November 25, 2019

Can’t post pics and send pics to my Facebook and messenger #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/iPNkhfKn1i — clarence balagso (@Dreamer_Cla19) November 28, 2019

Obviously, Facebook and its products being down means a lot of yuzh Twitter spam about it.

“Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp is officially down” Twitter HQ: pic.twitter.com/nuGmH7ZDfm — Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) April 14, 2019

Me right now - After trying to post a photo on fb and insta 😰#facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AR3yvKr0df — Ananya Dutta (@Ananya___D) November 28, 2019

