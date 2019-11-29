Friday, November 29, 2019Back to
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger are now back up after the global outage

The issue has been seen across the world, although, it does not appear to affect all users the same.


tech2 News StaffNov 29, 2019 07:44:42 IST

Update: This article has been updated with Instagram's official tweet that confirmed the global outage. The issue has been fixed and all the services are functioning normally.

Looks like Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are facing outages for many users around the globe.

The issue has been seen across the world, although, it does not appear to affect all users the same. The affected areas include the US East Coast, Central Europe, and East Asia, and India. While many users on Twitter are complaining about all Facebook products not working — barring WhatsApp — we only faced issues with Facebook's desktop version and the app and Instagram app.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger are now back up after the global outage

Image: Reuters

We were unable to load the Facebook page for a while. However, it started to load after a few tries but we could only see the cover image. Rest of the profile page was inaccessible.

Facebook is down.

Facebook is down.

We also referred to downdetector.com, which shows a surge in reported issues with Facebook at around 8 pm IST today. Per the website 67 percent of complaints were regarding issues with logging-in, 17 percent users reported total blackout, whereas 14 percent reported issues with images and media files. Interestingly though, at the time of writing this story, Facebook's status dashboard showed that everything was running "healthy".

Reports are similar for Instagram. A few minutes past 7 pm IST, Instagram's down reports surged with 51 percent users reporting issues regarding the News Feed, 44 percent about log-ins and 3 percent about the website.

Down detector reports on Facebook and Instagram's issues.

Down detector reports on Facebook and Instagram's issues.

While there aren't many reports about Messenger being down, but DownDetector does show many reports about the app as well. Some users on Twitter also posted about the app.

Obviously, Facebook and its products being down means a lot of yuzh Twitter spam about it.


After people pointed out the issue, Instagram tweeted saying they are aware of the issue and are working on it. This was followed by another tweet that confirmed that the issue has been fixed.

