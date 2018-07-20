Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 July, 2018 14:23 IST

Facebook, Instagram instruct reviewers to lock accounts of underage users

Till now underage accounts were locked only if reported, but now the rules have been made stricter.

Many child health experts and activists have questioned Facebook time and again for allowing tweens and young children on its platform. These questions became significantly louder when Facebook rolled out a Messenger aimed at kids younger than the age of 13.

Facebook seems to be back in the news for the same issue now, and this time, a documentary by a British news channel on Facebook and its underage users, has started the fire.

So Facebook has a straight-up policy, which makes anyone below the age of 13, ineligible to use the platform. All this while, Facebook maybe acting blind to the fact that it has thousands of tweens on its platform, but the documentary has now made it difficult for them to look away.

The documentary found that up till now, Facebook has been turning a blind eye to the underage users in the garb of its policy, which directed Facebook’s content reviewers to ignore the tweens on the platform, unless their account was specifically reported for underage use.

Facebook has finally rolled out slightly stricter rules to boot out underage accounts.

Facebook has finally rolled out slightly stricter rules to boot out underage accounts.

“We have to have an admission that the person is underage. If not, we just like pretend that we are blind and that we don’t know what underage looks like,” a reviewer says in the documentary.

Now, in response to the reported documentary, Facebook posted a blog post on 17 July, which notes that “we have been working to update the guidance for reviewers to put a hold on any account they encounter if they have a strong indication it is underage, even if the report was for something else.”

Basically, Facebook has finally instructed its reviewers that even if an account is reported for something totally different, and if the account user is found to be underage, then those profiles must be activated. Even if these profiles aren’t really reported and the reviewer just comes across such an account, they have been asked to take action. Users of these accounts will be able to get the account back live only after presenting a proof of age.

According to a report by TechCrunch, this is a change the company is bringing for its reviewers on both Facebook and Instagram. However, the report also mentions, “This does not mean Facebook will begin a broad sweep of its site hunting for underage users, but it will stop ignoring those it comes across.”

tags


latest videos

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

also see

Potato Song

Potato Song is the new wacky trend and it’s an instant reminder of PPAP

Jul 18, 2018

Social media

Teens spending over 2 hours on social media maybe at risk of cyberbullying: Study

Jul 10, 2018

Instagram

Instagram testing new feature to let public accounts manage who follows them

Jul 18, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

Facebook Live

A 24-year-old livestreams his suicide, 2,750 people watch but none report

Jul 12, 2018

Facebook

German court rules that parents can access the Facebook accounts of their deceased relatives

Jul 12, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018