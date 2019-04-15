Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp working again after outages

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it restored services on Sunday after some users could not access its social networking site, photo-sharing network Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp. However, Facebook did not specify the cause or scope of the outages.

ReutersApr 15, 2019 00:07:25 IST

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it restored services on Sunday after some users could not access its social networking site, photo-sharing network Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp.

However, Facebook did not specify the cause or scope of the outages.

"Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps. The issue has since been resolved; we're sorry for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesman told Reuters.

The issue comes after Facebook experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe could not access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than 24 hours.

On Sunday, Downdetector.com indicated that there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook at its peak.

The outage monitoring website also showed that, at the peak on Sunday, there were more than 3,000 incidents of people reporting issues with WhatsApp and over 7,000 with Instagram.

Downdetector.com's live outage map showed that the issues were mainly in Europe and Asia.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

