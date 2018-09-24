Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 19:07 IST

Facebook India appoints Hotstar's Ajit Mohan as managing director, vice president

Mohan will be responsible for driving Facebook's overall strategy and continued investment in India,

Facebook on 24 September announced it has appointed Ajit Mohan, as managing director and vice-president, Facebook India.

Mohan served as Hotstar’s chief executive since April, 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will be responsible for driving Facebook's overall strategy and continued investment in India, reporting directly to the Menlo Park-based headquarter and not Asia Pacific. Ajit will join Facebook early next year.

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

"Ajit's depth of experience will help us to continue to have a positive impact in India across communities, organisations, businesses and with policy makers," said David Fischer, vice-president of Business and Marketing Partnerships, Facebook Inc.

Ajit will lead a senior leadership team in the country to intensify the company's efforts to help people in India connect with the people and things they care about the most.

"I am delighted to take on the mantle of shaping Facebook's charter in India. It is a unique opportunity to shape the agenda of a company that has brought the world closer together in one of the most exciting markets in the world," said Mohan.

Ajit Mohan. Image: Twitter/CNBC Awaaz

Ajit Mohan. Image: Twitter/CNBC Awaaz

"I look forward to championing India in Facebook and working with stakeholders across the spectrum to help build deep and meaningful communities across the country," he added.

An alumnus of McKinsey and Company's New York office where he worked with media companies around the globe, Mohan launched and built Hotstar into India's leading premium video streaming platform.

He is a graduate of the School of Advanced International Studies at John Hopkins University and Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ever since Umang Bedi had stepped down as India managing director in October last year, Facebook hasn't had an India head. This is, however, now set to change, thanks to the appointment of Mohan.

(With inputs from IANS)

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Flipkart

Flipkart in talks to buy a stake in Hotstar to expand into video streaming: Report

Sep 17, 2018

Reliance

Reliance Jio announces partnership with Star India to stream Indian cricket matches

Sep 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart eyes stake in Star India’s Hotstar; steps up battle with Amazon by expanding into video content

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart eyes stake in Hotstar: Is consumer data driving home-grown giant to bet on digital entertainment platform?

Sep 19, 2018

Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Friday's Asia cup match on Live TV online

Sep 20, 2018

Facebook Lite

Facebook Lite users now have access to Community Help tools in event of a crisis

Sep 11, 2018

science

NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity faces a glitch which needs resolution before more science experiments

Sep 24, 2018

Mars Orbiter

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft beams back selfie to mark four years orbiting Mars

Sep 24, 2018

Exoplanet Conspiracy

The 'Nibiru' or 'Planet X' conspiracy: Here's what NASA researchers have to say

Sep 24, 2018

Environment

What ignited many of California’s deadliest wildfires remains a mystery: Report

Sep 24, 2018