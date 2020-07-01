FP Trending

Facebook has started making Dark mode available for some iOS users following its launch for Android devices.

According to a report in GSMArena, Facebook has revealed that a small percentage of users globally are getting the Dark mode in the Facebook app.

The report added that Facebook's Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp have all received the Dark Mode.

As per a report in Social Media Today, screenshots posted by Twitter users have revealed that for those who can access it, dark mode now appears as an option in their Facebook app settings.

As per a report in MacRumours, select users are now able to activate the feature under Settings and Privacy within the Menu tab. The report adds that users are now able to choose from light and dark appearances, as well as an option to automatically change the app's appearance based on the device's system settings.

According to XDA Developers, the company hasn’t revealed any information regarding a wider rollout or when the new dark mode setting will be released for the Android app as of now. However, it is expected that the new dark mode will each all users in the coming week.

As per a report in 9To5Google, the main Facebook app is actually the last from the social networking firm to actually add an AMOLED-friendly theme.

It has been dark since yesterday. Since I have Universal Dark Theme enabled in Android 10, I didn't have to toggle the settings. It switched automatically after the update. #Facebook #darkmode pic.twitter.com/8xFqkKF2XW — Kartyk (@SendTheFood) June 29, 2020









Dark Mode coming to Facebook App. Although, dark mode is already featured on the Facebook Lite. Guess what, the dark mode would be rolled out to iOS users first but not for long. Android users will start seeing the update rolled in by the end of this week. pic.twitter.com/BGHAq2hdqY — Femi Greaterheights ❁ (@greaterheights_) June 30, 2020







