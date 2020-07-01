Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
Facebook has started rolling out Dark mode for a small percentage of it iOS users

Twitter users have revealed that for those who can access it, dark mode now appears as an option in their Facebook app settings.


FP TrendingJul 01, 2020 15:31:47 IST

Facebook has started making Dark mode available for some iOS users following its launch for Android devices.

According to a report in GSMArena, Facebook has revealed that a small percentage of users globally are getting the Dark mode in the Facebook app.

The report added that Facebook's Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp have all received the Dark Mode.

Representational Image.

As per a report in Social Media Today, screenshots posted by Twitter users have revealed that for those who can access it, dark mode now appears as an option in their Facebook app settings.

As per a report in MacRumours, select users are now able to activate the feature under Settings and Privacy within the Menu tab. The report adds that users are now able to choose from light and dark appearances, as well as an option to automatically change the app's appearance based on the device's system settings.

According to XDA Developers, the company hasn’t revealed any information regarding a wider rollout or when the new dark mode setting will be released for the Android app as of now. However, it is expected that the new dark mode will each all users in the coming week.

As per a report in 9To5Google, the main Facebook app is actually the last from the social networking firm to actually add an AMOLED-friendly theme.





