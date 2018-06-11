Facebook has gone from bad to worse. After stealing our data and selling it to smartphone makers without our permission, the platform was hit last week by a 'new' software glitch that reset to "public" the privacy settings for the posts of over 14 million users. Facebook's tracking is so uncannily accurate and effective that several people now believe that Facebook is listening in on our conversations. As absurd as it sounds, Facebook's long-standing and well-earned reputation for towing the line with privacy means that this might actually be possible.

Our internet scout Nano is fed up with Facebook's shenanigans, and she's only got one thing to say, "LEAVE US ALONE, FACEBOOK!"