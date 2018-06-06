You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook had an emotional breakdown of sorts on Twitter, and as expected, users showed no mercy

News-Analysis Nandini Yadav Jun 06, 2018 11:49 AM IST

Facebook is clearly down on its luck. Just days after Facebook was reported to be sharing user data with smartphone companies, an employee of the social media platform reacted rather badly to the news, and took to a very surprising venue to express his frustration — Twitter.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Reuters

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Reuters

Surprising because, while Facebook has existed on Twitter for years now, may be in a very "keep your enemies close and your friends closer" (Does Facebook have any friends left, though?) kind of way, but it has never really posted anything on the platform.

And if the Facebook employee thought this post would just be seen and forgotten, Twitterati ensured that they knew that’s not how it works. Facebook may have attended a few courts, but the questions of the daily users of the platform were never addressed. And so, people saw this is a good opportunity to bombard Facebook’s Twitter handle with their questions.

This started off with a Tweet from a Facebook employee, which was posted in response to a revelatory New York Times investigation about Facebook sharing user information, without their consent, with dozens of device makers. At first look, the Tweet from Facebook looked like a standard PR-soaked attempt at de-escalation. If de-escalation was the aim, it failed miserably:

Soon after, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut picked up that Tweet, and then the Facebook tweets become more and more defensive, trying to dispute all claims. That’s when it things started slipping down the proverbial slippery slope.

While Facebook must have thought they are handling this right, it only irked Twitterati some more. Users straight up called out the explanations as lies and demanded that Facebook stop enabling the alleged snooping immediately.

Seeing things slipping down the slope, Facebook probably panicked, and incomprehensibly, asked one of the company's sharpest critics, Zeynep Tufekci, to come to its defense. We can’t imagine why they thought that this was a good idea. And yes, this went just as badly for Facebook as you would think it went. Cue the popcorn.

At this point, even Facebook's apologies are meaningless. To put it simply, they'd better whip themselves into shape soon, or, as the Twitterati have ably demonstrated, we'll do the whipping for them.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 11:49 AM


Also See





Top Stories


Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps


TOP REVIEWS