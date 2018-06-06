Facebook is clearly down on its luck. Just days after Facebook was reported to be sharing user data with smartphone companies, an employee of the social media platform reacted rather badly to the news, and took to a very surprising venue to express his frustration — Twitter.

Surprising because, while Facebook has existed on Twitter for years now, may be in a very "keep your enemies close and your friends closer" (Does Facebook have any friends left, though?) kind of way, but it has never really posted anything on the platform.

And if the Facebook employee thought this post would just be seen and forgotten, Twitterati ensured that they knew that’s not how it works. Facebook may have attended a few courts, but the questions of the daily users of the platform were never addressed. And so, people saw this is a good opportunity to bombard Facebook’s Twitter handle with their questions.

This started off with a Tweet from a Facebook employee, which was posted in response to a revelatory New York Times investigation about Facebook sharing user information, without their consent, with dozens of device makers. At first look, the Tweet from Facebook looked like a standard PR-soaked attempt at de-escalation. If de-escalation was the aim, it failed miserably:

Hi @nickconfessore and NYT. We think it's important to note we launched device-integrated APIs over 10 years ago to help get Facebook onto mobile devices. At the time there were no app stores and this was standard industry practice. — Facebook (@facebook) June 4, 2018

Soon after, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut picked up that Tweet, and then the Facebook tweets become more and more defensive, trying to dispute all claims. That’s when it things started slipping down the proverbial slippery slope.

Facebook’s secret data sharing partnerships raise urgent new reasons for stronger privacy protections—beginning with a privacy bill of rights modeled on Europe’s new rules (GDPR). https://t.co/nLBI2vzOkS — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 4, 2018

It feels a lot like we’ve been here before, @facebook. Would you like to revisit your previous statements to Congress about sharing users’ data with third-parties without their consent? — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 4, 2018

While Facebook must have thought they are handling this right, it only irked Twitterati some more. Users straight up called out the explanations as lies and demanded that Facebook stop enabling the alleged snooping immediately.

This is a lie, but ok. — Danny Etling’s HOF Jacket (@Patskrieg) June 4, 2018

There can never be a straight answer from @facebook — Abhishek Hari (@AbhishekHarii) June 4, 2018

Oh for Pete’s sake @facebook stop saying that users have control over their data. No-one believes that BS anymore. — Anna Johnston (@SalingerPrivacy) June 5, 2018

Ask Facebook about Bit Mining users processors damaging their devices and not paying for nothing ever, making Billions from the mining of users processors?

Facebook will shut up and not speak then. — John Sees (@earstohear15) June 4, 2018

Seeing things slipping down the slope, Facebook probably panicked, and incomprehensibly, asked one of the company's sharpest critics, Zeynep Tufekci, to come to its defense. We can’t imagine why they thought that this was a good idea. And yes, this went just as badly for Facebook as you would think it went. Cue the popcorn.

Hi @Zeynep. Interested in your thoughts here: You can import Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, Outlook, etc. onto your iPhone -- see attached screenshot. This means if you send an email to someone’s Gmail, there’s a good chance they’ll read it on Apple’s app. pic.twitter.com/PgD6pwOa5U — Facebook (@facebook) June 4, 2018

Part of giving people control over their data means enabling them to take their information with them on other services (open platforms vs walled gardens). So you can get your Facebook on B’berry or your Gmail on iPhone. What do you feel is different with these FB integrations? — Facebook (@facebook) June 4, 2018

Couple of things--has to do with the nature of your business, the information you hold and consent (but that doesn't mean what everyone else does is okay.) So let's walk through a few. — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) June 4, 2018

First, device-integrated API is an example of moving too fast at the expense of slower, more privacy-sensitive approaches. But either way, there is lack of clarity on who has access to what kind of information and that matters most for you because you hold sensitive information. — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) June 4, 2018

Second, if Facebook wasn't going to be a walled garden, and be a platform where people could take their data, it *had to be under clear consent & explanation.* You let apps and devices access data, and sometimes friends' data, but not at al clear to end-user. Hence the backlash. — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) June 4, 2018

For OS integration, the question is interest-alignment. We trust our devices with a lot, and while Apple is not perfect, they have largely aligned privacy interests with their users. Android, I gave up because I cannot manage to turn off Google tracking despite much trying. 🙄 — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) June 4, 2018

I use Google's app to read email, but I understand some people have Apple's app. We just hope that Apple won't read all that and compile a profile on us—and I wish we had more than Apple's word—but Apple doesn't have a business model that's based on profiling and targeting us. — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) June 4, 2018

Facebook has sensitive data that is unlike any other platform (maybe closest is Google), has confused the hell out of most users (including me) on what gets collected, visibility and privacy (Zuck got confused while testifying) and, until recently, seemed to not erase much. — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) June 4, 2018

Facebook cannot simultaneously aspire to be the connective social fabric online (the platform era!) and have this business model which misaligns its interests with users' and be this muddled about privacy and sharing--and not have us wary of what happens with our data. — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) June 4, 2018

At this point, even Facebook's apologies are meaningless. To put it simply, they'd better whip themselves into shape soon, or, as the Twitterati have ably demonstrated, we'll do the whipping for them.