Until now, when you deleted your account, it remained deactivated for the next 14 days, during which period you could still retrieve the account. Post these 15 days is when your account and the data was permanently terminated, with no option to go back to the same account again. However, now, Facebook has extended this period to 30 days.

This means, if you choose to delete your account on Facebook now, you will have a grace period of a month to mull over letting go of the account or coming back to it.

In other words, Facebook wants to give you more time to reconsider rejoining the social network.

Facebook has quietly updates this time period.

In order to delete your account from Facebook, head to the Settings page, click on ‘Your Facebook Information’ in the left column, then hit ‘Delete Your Account and Information’, followed by ‘Delete My Account’.

To confirm, enter your password, click Continue and then click Delete Account. Like mentioned earlier, with the new change, after you follow these steps, your account and all information on it will be permanently deleted 30 days after this process.

In case you want to download all your information from Facebook, you can head here.

And if you decide to cancel the deactivation in the period of 30 days, you can log back into your Facebook account, and choose ‘Cancel Deletion’.