Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 12:43 IST

Facebook grace period for permanent account termination extended from 14 to 30 days

Earlier this grace period before an account was permanently removed from Facebook was 14 days.

Until now, when you deleted your account, it remained deactivated for the next 14 days, during which period you could still retrieve the account. Post these 15 days is when your account and the data was permanently terminated, with no option to go back to the same account again. However, now, Facebook has extended this period to 30 days.

Facebook. Reuters.

Facebook. Reuters.

This means, if you choose to delete your account on Facebook now, you will have a grace period of a month to mull over letting go of the account or coming back to it.

In other words, Facebook wants to give you more time to reconsider rejoining the social network.

Facebook has quietly updates this time period.

Facebook has quietly updates this time period.

In order to delete your account from Facebook, head to the Settings page, click on ‘Your Facebook Information’ in the left column, then hit ‘Delete Your Account and Information’, followed by ‘Delete My Account’.

To confirm, enter your password, click Continue and then click Delete Account. Like mentioned earlier, with the new change, after you follow these steps, your account and all information on it will be permanently deleted 30 days after this process.

In case you want to download all your information from Facebook, you can head here.

And if you decide to cancel the deactivation in the period of 30 days, you can log back into your Facebook account, and choose ‘Cancel Deletion’.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook's latest data breach exposes the personal information of 50 million users

Sep 29, 2018

CodeFWD

Facebook launches programme to boost coding among girls and underrepresented

Sep 26, 2018

Fake news

Indonesia to host weekly public briefings on fake news ahead of elections

Sep 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Facebook discloses security flaw which could have allowed 50 million accounts to be taken over by hackers

Sep 28, 2018

Facebook

Facebook hit with a fresh data breach, Senator asks Congress to take action

Sep 29, 2018

Facebook

Facebook confirms that advertisers were privy to the phone number of its users

Sep 28, 2018

science

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018