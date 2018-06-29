Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 June, 2018 10:55 IST

Facebook, Google, Microsoft accused of violating GDPR laws with unethical policies

The companies have been accused of manipulating users into accepting privacy policies they don’t necessarily wish to agree with.

Facebook, Google and Microsoft have been accused of failing the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Apparently, the platforms have been using “dark patterns” in order to manipulate users into accepting privacy policies they don’t necessarily wish to agree with.

According to the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC), Facebook, Google and to some extent Microsoft, are running consumers out of privacy-friendly options on their services in an "unethical" way.

In a recently released 44-page report, NCC explains that these dark patterns include "privacy intrusive default settings, misleading wording, giving users an illusion of control, hiding away privacy-friendly choices, take-it-or-leave-it choices, and choice architectures where choosing the privacy-friendly option requires more effort for the users".

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The report also claims that in cases where users chose to deny the policies, they were threatened "with loss of functionality or deletion of the user account".

NCC in its report also called out Facebook and its facial recognition policy, which has been under scrutiny for a while. It says that if users chose not to opt for the tech, Facebook warns them that they "won't be able to use this technology if a stranger uses your photo to impersonate you".

Apparently, Google Dashboard has also been seen to "discourage users from changing or taking control of the settings or delete bulks of data."

Microsoft, however, despite its “deceitful tactics”, was also praised by NCC for its requirement for users to actively opt into data collection.

Distancing itself from the report, Google told BBC, that it has taken all of the necessary steps to comply with the EU's GDPR laws.

"Over the last 18 months, in preparation for the implementation of the EU's new data protection regulation, we have taken steps to update our products, policies and processes to provide all our users with meaningful data transparency and straightforward controls across all our services," a Google spokesperson said.

Facebook, on the other hand, said in a statement, "We have prepared for the past 18 months to ensure we meet the requirements of the GDPR. We have made our policies clearer, our privacy settings easier to find and introduced better tools for people to access, download, and delete their information."

tags


latest videos

Instagram's new features explained!

Instagram's new features explained!
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Copyright rules

EU Parliament votes for tougher copyright rules including mandatory upload filtering

Jun 21, 2018

Data privacy

Srikrishna panel could ask Google, Facebook and others to store data locally

Jun 19, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft acquires popular student video discussion platform Flipgrid

Jun 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Britain assures EU citizens of simple post-Brexit registration scheme; mobile app to aid process

Jun 22, 2018

SciTech

European Parliament to phase out plastic bottles and set example for EU citizens

Jun 14, 2018

Govts should accord top priority to cyber regulation and data protection: Report

Jun 23, 2018

science

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018

NavIC

NavIC frequency is too close to that of Wi-Fi, may cause interference: Study

Jun 28, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018