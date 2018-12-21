Saturday, December 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, Google and the like are blocking keywords related to child pornography

Since the ban only targets specific keywords, it’s not entirely effective, but it's a good start.

tech2 News Staff Dec 21, 2018 20:25 PM IST

The custodians of the web, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Yahoo! have now started blocking child porn and sexual violence related keywords on their platforms. This is in compliance with a Supreme Court order on the same.

Search results for such keywords are now redirected to a page that warns the user that the content they’re searching for is illegal and violative of company policy. Since the ban only targets specific keywords, it’s not entirely effective, but it is certainly a good place to start.

According to a report in The Economic Times, WhatsApp too is taking steps to curb the spread of child pornography. ET reports that the keywords haven’t been made public to make it harder to find workarounds.

The SC ruling came in response to a petition filed by a non-profit organisation called Prajwala, a non-profit organisation, in 2015. Social media sites were also asked to prevent the upload of such harmful content, but Google, Facebook and the like stated that they did not have the technology to prevent uploads. The banning of keywords will, to some extent, make such content harder to discover.

Keywords related to child pornography and sexual violence are now being blocked on Facebook, Google and related sites.

Keywords related to child pornography and sexual violence are now being blocked on Facebook, Google and related sites.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp says child pornography has no place on the messaging platform

Dec 08, 2018

Google search

Where 'idiot' = Trump and 'bar girl' = Sonia Gandhi: The weird world of Google Search

Dec 20, 2018

Google Cloud

Google Cloud refrains from selling its facial recognition technology as of now

Dec 14, 2018

Google+

Google+ shut down speeds up, a second privacy bug affected 52.5 million users

Dec 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Supreme Court says identity of rape victims must be protected in all stages of case, including trial

Dec 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Supreme Court puts Fortis Healthcare stake sale on hold; shares drop nearly 9%

Dec 14, 2018

science

Electric Vehicles

COP24 nudged countries towards EVs but Indian manufacturers continue to lay low

Dec 22, 2018

Ice on Mars

ESA's Mars Express captures Korolev crater covered in kilometres of pristine snow

Dec 22, 2018

Super-Earths

Shimmering super-Earth with ruby, sapphire discovered beyond our solar system

Dec 22, 2018

Nanotechnology

Scientists play the world's smallest game of tic-tac-toe using a DNA game board

Dec 22, 2018