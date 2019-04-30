tech2 News Staff

Former Chief Product Officer at Facebook, Chris Cox stated that he left the company on account of “artistic differences” with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The head of product’s departure from the social network came after 13 years of working in the company.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Cox said, “I respect and care about Mark so deeply that I would never really want to get into more detail than that.” Three people who are familiar with his thinking confirmed with Yahoo that there were clashes indeed between him and Zuckerberg. Cox had been working at Facebook since 2005, the time when it was called ‘Thefacebook’ and was only open to college and high school kids. He was employee number 40 and the thirteenth engineer, according to him.

Business Insider reported that Zuckerberg had laid out plans of combining the backends of several messaging services under Facebook to build a single solution, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is where Cox had disagreed with Zuckerberg to combine Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp into one service.

The plans were announced in March and coincidentally, Cox also departed during the same time. His exit wasn’t the only since it included other big names like Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.

