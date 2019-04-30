Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Facebook’s former executive Chris Cox quit over 'artistic differences' with CEO

Chris was the head of product at Facebook where he worked for 13 years before leaving in March.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 18:17:26 IST

Former Chief Product Officer at Facebook, Chris Cox stated that he left the company on account of “artistic differences” with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The head of product’s departure from the social network came after 13 years of working in the company.

Chris Cox, former CPO at Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook. Image: Facebook/Chris Cox.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Cox said, “I respect and care about Mark so deeply that I would never really want to get into more detail than that.” Three people who are familiar with his thinking confirmed with Yahoo that there were clashes indeed between him and Zuckerberg. Cox had been working at Facebook since 2005, the time when it was called ‘Thefacebook’ and was only open to college and high school kids. He was employee number 40 and the thirteenth engineer, according to him.

Business Insider reported that Zuckerberg had laid out plans of combining the backends of several messaging services under Facebook to build a single solution, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is where Cox had disagreed with Zuckerberg to combine Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp into one service.

The plans were announced in March and coincidentally, Cox also departed during the same time. His exit wasn’t the only since it included other big names like Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.

