tech2 News Staff

Apps integrated with Facebook’s Software Development Kit can take advantage of several features such as Login with Facebook, sharing, etc. However, due to an error, few apps using the SDK kept crashing for three hours. The bug has been fixed by Facebook now.

As reported by Techcrunch, the discovery of the bug was posted on Facebook’s developer forums by Ryan Layne. Due to these crashes, developers could be forced to remove the functionality offered by the Facebook SDK entirely and implement an alternative for its users. If the problem persists, users of the app may also simply uninstall it that could affect the developers a lot. The report stated apps including Timehop, Joytunes’ Simply Piano, Momento GIFs were experiencing problems where the app would crash on using Facebook features or sometimes when opening the app.

Not just the developers, but it also costs Facebook its userbase. The feature to take care of signing into apps without having to manually enter the details is highly convenient. It also allows Facebook to lock down users to its platform. So, even if they aren’t using Facebook regularly, at least the social media giant has active users using its login service. Whether they share photos or status updates on Facebook, having a service that lets you log in automatically is indeed a good enough reason to keep the account active.

Without the convenience of automatic logins and sharing, developers will suggest alternatives to its users in order to retain them. Developers can offer alternatives to using another service like Twitter or Google or even SMS to continue using the app. This is surely another wakeup call about services holding too much dominance and also dependence by other services on a single or handful of services for its functionality.