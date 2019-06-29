Saturday, June 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook fixed a bug that crashed apps integrated with ‘Login with Facebook’

The bug in the SDK kept crashing apps while using Facebook features, even while opening the app

tech2 News StaffJun 29, 2019 11:55:22 IST

Apps integrated with Facebook’s Software Development Kit can take advantage of several features such as Login with Facebook, sharing, etc. However, due to an error, few apps using the SDK kept crashing for three hours. The bug has been fixed by Facebook now.

Facebook fixed a bug that crashed apps integrated with ‘Login with Facebook’

Facebook. Reuters

As reported by Techcrunch, the discovery of the bug was posted on Facebook’s developer forums by Ryan Layne. Due to these crashes, developers could be forced to remove the functionality offered by the Facebook SDK entirely and implement an alternative for its users. If the problem persists, users of the app may also simply uninstall it that could affect the developers a lot. The report stated apps including Timehop, Joytunes’ Simply Piano, Momento GIFs were experiencing problems where the app would crash on using Facebook features or sometimes when opening the app.

Not just the developers, but it also costs Facebook its userbase. The feature to take care of signing into apps without having to manually enter the details is highly convenient. It also allows Facebook to lock down users to its platform. So, even if they aren’t using Facebook regularly, at least the social media giant has active users using its login service. Whether they share photos or status updates on Facebook, having a service that lets you log in automatically is indeed a good enough reason to keep the account active.

Without the convenience of automatic logins and sharing, developers will suggest alternatives to its users in order to retain them. Developers can offer alternatives to using another service like Twitter or Google or even SMS to continue using the app. This is surely another wakeup call about services holding too much dominance and also dependence by other services on a single or handful of services for its functionality.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Facebook

Facebook Libra: Politicians must quickly coordinate regulatory responses, says BIS

Jun 24, 2019
Facebook Libra: Politicians must quickly coordinate regulatory responses, says BIS
Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program

Calibra

Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program

Jun 19, 2019
Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Facebook

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Jun 29, 2019
Facebook research open-sources tools to improve AI and AR in virtual spaces

Facebook

Facebook research open-sources tools to improve AI and AR in virtual spaces

Jun 16, 2019
Britain, France, and Germany central banks will inspect Facebook's cryptocurrency

Facebook

Britain, France, and Germany central banks will inspect Facebook's cryptocurrency

Jun 21, 2019
Facebook announces Calibra, a digital wallet for its Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook

Facebook announces Calibra, a digital wallet for its Libra cryptocurrency

Jun 18, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019