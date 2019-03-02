Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Friday that it filed a lawsuit along with Instagram in U.S. federal court against four companies and three people based in the People’s Republic of China for promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes and followers.

In a blog post, the company said here the accused people and companies promoted the sales on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.

In more news, Facebook was forced to end all its market research programs and take its Onavo VPN app off the Play Store after an investigation conducted by TechCrunch found that the app was being used to collect data from teens. After the report was published, Apple reacted by immediately outing the app from its App Store.

In a response to a letter from US Senator Mark Warner, Facebook's VP of US public policy, Kevin Martin admitted, "At the time we ended the Facebook Research App on Apple’s iOS platform, less than 5 percent of the people sharing data with us through this program were teens."

