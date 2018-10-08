Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
08 October, 2018

Facebook fake clone account message goes viral, here's what you should do

In 2016, a similar mass cloning scam occurred on Facebook, where people were being sent duplicate friend requests.

Several Facebook users have reported their accounts were cloned after they received a duplicate friend request message asking them to forward the message to friends. The hoax message went viral on Sunday, saying the sender had received a duplicate friend request from the recipient.

Facebook. Reuters.

"Hi I actually got another friend request from you yesterday...which I ignored so you may want to check your account." "Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears...then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too. I had to do the people individually. Good Luck!" read the message.

According to a Time report, Facebook users were being duped into thinking that their accounts have been cloned.

Facebook was yet to comment on this.

In 2016, a similar mass cloning scam occurred on Facebook. "There appears to be no reason at this time to forward a message telling friends that their account may have been cloned without having actually received a duplicate friend request," said the report.

Some users who forwarded the message took to social media, saying their accounts have been hacked.

"Please stop sending me copy and paste emails about Facebook accounts being cloned. Apparently, this is a hoax and I am getting SPAMMED with them. It's crazy. My friends are too," tweeted one user.

What do to if you have received such a message too?

The best way is to delete such messages and move on. You could also report the accounts from where you receive these messages.

