Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook faces charges of discrimination in targeted housing ads from HUD

Facebook faces charges from the US HUD for racial discrimination in targeted housing ads.

The Associated PressMar 28, 2019 20:50:13 IST

Facebook is again facing charges of discrimination because of its ad-targeting system, this time by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Facebook faces charges of discrimination in targeted housing ads from HUD

Image: Reuters

The claim Thursday from HUD comes less than a week after Facebook said it would overhaul its ad-targeting systems to prevent discrimination in housing, credit and employment ads as part of a legal settlement with a group that includes the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Fair Housing Alliance and others.

The technology at the heart of the clashes is what has helped turned Facebook into a goliath with annual revenue of close to $56 billion.

It can offer advertisers and groups the ability to direct messages with precision to exactly the crowd that they want to see it. The potential is as breathtaking as it is potentially destructive.

Facebook has taken fire for allowing groups to target groups of people identified as “Jew-haters” and Nazi sympathizers. There remains the fallout from the 2016 election, when, among other things, Facebook allowed fake Russian accounts to buy ads targeting U.S. users to enflame political divisions.

Facebook is wrestling with several government investigations in the U.S. and Europe over its data and privacy practices. A shakeup this month that ended with some of Facebook’s highest-ranking executives leaving has raised questions about the direction it’s moving.

Those departures came shortly after CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out a new “privacy-focused” vision for social networking. He has promised to transform Facebook from a company known for devouring the personal information shared by its users to one that gives people more ways to communicate in truly private fashion, with their intimate thoughts and pictures shielded by encryption in ways that Facebook itself can’t read.

HUD, which is pursuing civil charges and potential monetary awards, claimed Thursday that Facebook’s ad platform is “encouraging, enabling, and causing housing discrimination” because it allows advertisers to exclude people who they don’t want to see their ads. The agency said Facebook technology illegally restricts who can view housing-related ads on its platforms and across the internet. It also claims Facebook gathers extensive data about its users and then uses that data to determine which users view housing-related ads.

HUD claims Facebook allowed advertisers to exclude people based on their neighbourhood by drawing a red line around those neighbourhoods on a map and gave advertisers the option of showing ads only to men or only to women. The agency also claims Facebook allowed advertisers to exclude people that the social media company classified as parents; non-American-born; non-Christian; interested in accessibility; interested in Hispanic culture or a wide variety of other interests that closely align with the Fair Housing Act’s protected classes.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday.

The company’s stock declined slightly in early trading.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone


also see

Facebook

Facebook shared tank after Christchurch shooting livestream, departure of CPO

Mar 16, 2019
Facebook shared tank after Christchurch shooting livestream, departure of CPO
What is Life After Hate? Why is Facebook sending white supremacists to the site?

Facebook

What is Life After Hate? Why is Facebook sending white supremacists to the site?

Mar 28, 2019
Apple launches a TV ad campaign promoting its stance on data privacy

Apple

Apple launches a TV ad campaign promoting its stance on data privacy

Mar 15, 2019
Facebook employees had access to 600 mn passwords stored in plain text, issue fixed

Facebook

Facebook employees had access to 600 mn passwords stored in plain text, issue fixed

Mar 22, 2019
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube scramble to take down New Zealand mass-shooting video

Mass-shooting

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube scramble to take down New Zealand mass-shooting video

Mar 15, 2019
Why did Facebook not take down the New Zealand mass shooting video immediately?

Facebook

Why did Facebook not take down the New Zealand mass shooting video immediately?

Mar 20, 2019

science

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019