00:09 (IST)
Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S go on sale at $399
Casting is coming to Oculus Quest that let's you stream on your home TV
Vader Immortal is available for Oculus Quest and coming Rift.
Oculus for Business comes with enterprise software for large scale deployment
Oculus Quest comes with no cables
Oculus Quest comes with Oculus Insight, all data is stored inside the headset
00:08 (IST)
Announcing oculus fir business #f8 #occulus #Facebookdevelooer pic.twitter.com/vwkFQvymWn— Ali Arsanjani (@AliArsanjani) April 30, 2019
00:06 (IST)
It’s also smart to have experiences that incorporate mobile phones into #VR social moments. In this case, it is a mobile game that can join players with VR headsets. #F8 #F82019 pic.twitter.com/dM1a1h6QjJ— Robert @ F8 (@webjournalist) April 30, 2019
00:06 (IST)
It’s also smart to have experiences that incorporate mobile phones into #VR social moments. In this case, it is a mobile game that can join players with VR headsets. #F8 #F82019 pic.twitter.com/dM1a1h6QjJ— Robert @ F8 (@webjournalist) April 30, 2019
23:55 (IST)
More than a billion users of AR
23:54 (IST)
Portal is available in the US and is coming to Canada and the UK
WhatsApp and Messenger calls are coming to Portal
Games are coming to Portal
You can add favourites from Instagram as well
A new Portal Mobile app is coming in the next few weeks
"Hey Portal" is coming to well... Portal
Facebook Live is also coming to Portal
Portal will soon also let you send private messages
23:51 (IST)
New Portal mobile app announced
23:50 (IST)
Nothing like a good F8 conference to bring out the full range of ignorance of what social media is, how it works, and what its role in society is.— Bryan Reynolds ☠ (@BReynoldsMN) April 30, 2019
23:46 (IST)
Instagram gets a Create Mode and private
You can share quizzes, stickers countdowns and more
Follower counts will soon become less prominent
Private Like counts
Comment nudges and Away mode could be coming to Instagram
Also introduces 'Shopping from Creators'
23:45 (IST)
Shopping from creators introduced
23:40 (IST)
Removing the like counter on Instagram
23:38 (IST)
Instagram 'Create' Mode
23:35 (IST)
Secret Crush from Facebook Dating is a disaster waiting to happen. #F8— Paul Armstrong (@paul__armstrong) April 30, 2019
23:35 (IST)
Facebook Dating comes to more countries
To come to the US by the end of the year
Better luck next time India!
Secret Crush will actually match in case you are on someone's list!
23:34 (IST)
Secret Crush?? Tinder rip-off
23:33 (IST)
Facebook Dating to take on Tinder
23:32 (IST)
Facebook gets a big update and it's called FB5
Will be available in the US and Canada today on Mobile and Desktop
Also gets a new dark mode
The same fresh new look also comes to the enterprise version of Facebook
A re-designed Groups tab
Groups show up everywhere in the new app
Groups also comes to composer to post directly to groups
Health Support Communities lets users post privately
Gaming groups get a chat feature
Shopping Communities gets native support for shipping
Local Communities gets events tab lets you discover new local places
23:31 (IST)
So, if I'm understanding this, Facebook's app becomes a community center with lots of rooms for closed groups and Messenger becomes like your home, where you meet up with only your family or friends. #f8 pic.twitter.com/sgHJ99InyA— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 30, 2019
23:28 (IST)
New groups tab on Facebook
23:28 (IST)
New Facebook app will let you bookmark your place in the Newsfeed to let you pick up where you left off. Yay! #f8 pic.twitter.com/MElnSpwyAz— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 30, 2019
23:25 (IST)
WhatsApp for Business gets Business Catalogues
WhatsApp for Business gets Business Catalog that shows up right within WhatsApp when chatting with a business.
23:20 (IST)
A lot India connections with WhatsApp
23:17 (IST)
Messenger updates for developers:
Appointment booking coming to messenger for developers
Regeneration templates coming to Facebook ads
23:15 (IST)
20 billion messages each day!?
23:14 (IST)
Messenger will soon let you message and call friends on WhatsApp and Instagram
Focus: Fast, Private and Interoperable
Lightspeed will use less battery and storage
Messenger will always be end-to-end encrypted by default
Messenger users will be able to call and text friends on Instagram and WhatsApp
Users will soon be able to watch videos together across mobile and desktops
23:08 (IST)
This is what Messenger will be focused on
23:05 (IST)
Want a free Oculus Quest? Just be at F8
I am soooo jealous!! I want a free @oculus #quest too!! Everyone gets one at F8 #Facebook #VirtualReality— Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) April 30, 2019
23:04 (IST)
Oculus Rift S and Quest announced!
Opening pre-orders today in the US. Starts shipping in a month on May 21.
Priced at $399
23:03 (IST)
Oculus Quest announced
23:02 (IST)
Portal updates at F8:
More than a billion people have used AR features
Bringing SparkAR studio to Windows and Mac
Portal will now be available internationally.
WhatsApp and Messenger calls will be available on Portal with end-to-end encryption
23:02 (IST)
WhatsApp coming to Portal
23:01 (IST)
Spark AR coming to Windows and Mac
22:59 (IST)
Instagram updates at F8:
Launching a new Shopping channel in Explore
You can now buy from creators as well.
Adding a new create mode
Can use a sticker or text
Also new donation stickers
22:57 (IST)
Shopping feature on Instagram
22:57 (IST)
First OneUI, now #FB5, 2019 truly is the year of UI becoming 'good' as opposed to 'tolerable'. #F8— JC Kuang 🤳 (@sauceofducks) April 30, 2019
22:56 (IST)
New UI for mobile app coming today
22:56 (IST)
Facebook updates at F8:
A redesigned Facebook (FB 5) coming later this year
A new Facebook icon
Easier to connect to groups
Better browse and discover tools
New Groups tab
Groups are now at the heart of the Facebook experience
Focus is on safety
"We are working hard to remove groups that violate our policies"
New ways to interact with groups
New FB5 available in the US today and the rest of the world in the coming weeks.
22:54 (IST)
New UI for Facebook
22:53 (IST)
Mark Zuckerberg probably said the words “privacy” and “private” a million times in today’s keynote and we are not even half-way through.
22:52 (IST)
Zuckerberg: "Payments and private commerce is one of the areas I'm really excited about." #f8 pic.twitter.com/BnKtM3TJVz— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 30, 2019
22:50 (IST)
WhatsApp updates at F8:
WhatsApp is already a private experience
Working on ways to do more ranking on the content on the client's side
WhatsApp Business will get "Product Catalogues"
Payments is coming to WhatsApp on a global scale (already available in India)
22:50 (IST)
New product catalogue in Business app
22:49 (IST)
Share location is going to be encrypted
22:48 (IST)
We are talking about WhatsApp now
22:47 (IST)
Messenger updates:
Rewriting everything from scratch
Started off with a new design last year
Project Lightspeed makes Messenger 2X faster and 7X smaller
A new desktop app coming to messenger for macOS and Windows 10!
Again "Privacy"
Conversations in Stories are happening in private chat than in public threads
22:47 (IST)
A new friends tab on Messenger
22:46 (IST)
All this from Facebook and Zuckerberg is great, but as with Google Chrome's crack security team, it's all still at odds with a company that has a powerful financial interest in having your private information. #F8 https://t.co/tMd78GIvEl— Stephen Shankland (@stshank) April 30, 2019
22:45 (IST)
A new desktop app for Messenger
22:44 (IST)
We are starting with changes to Messenger
22:43 (IST)
"We are re-plumbing the entire company's structure to go with our privacy vision"
Zuckerberg confirms that it's not going to happen overnight
And he's not sure when it's going to happen either. Strange!
also see
Facebook F8
Facebook F8 conference starts at 10.30 pm today: When and where to watchApr 30, 2019
Facebook F8
Facebook F8 2019: Zuckerberg to explain company's new 'privacy-focused' visionApr 30, 2019
WhatsApp universal app for Windows 10 could be announced at Facebook F8 conferenceApr 30, 2019
Facebook's annual F8 conference to start today: Here's what to expectApr 30, 2019
social media
Sri Lanka blasts: Lankan government blocks access to Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp in the wake of terror attacksApr 22, 2019
WhatsApp Pay
WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark ZuckerbergApr 26, 2019
science
ORF Space Dialogue
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challengesApr 30, 2019
India in Space
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expectApr 29, 2019
Synthetic Speech
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AIApr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at riskApr 25, 2019