Facebook F8 Conference Day 1 highlights: Privacy to be the main focus across all products

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 00:15:09 IST

We are likely to hear updates on Facebook-owned Oculus, Instagram, Messenger and perhaps also WhatsApp.

It has been a turbulent few years for Facebook with scandal after scandal rocking the company. From data privacy to extremist content, the world's largest social media giant has a lot course correction to do and it would appear that this year's F8 conference is where CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be making announcements which will focus largely on user privacy and encryption.

Facebook F8 Conference Day 1 highlights: Privacy to be the main focus across all products

Facebook F8.

Among other things, we are also likely to hear about updates to Facebook-owned Oculus, Instagram, Messenger and perhaps also WhatsApp. Facebook will also demo products that showcase the latest developments in the space of Artificial Intelligence (AI), AR/VR, and new tools that help build new products and features for consumers.

Last year's F8 was opened by Mark Zuckerberg to address the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal that Facebook was embroiled in. 2018 and 2019 have also not been kind to the company with issues of data privacy and handling of extremist content cropping up every now and then which has ultimately resulted in a nearly $5 billion fine imposed by the US FTC.

  • 00:09 (IST)

    Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S go on sale at $399

    Casting is coming to Oculus Quest that let's you stream on your home TV

    Vader Immortal is available for Oculus Quest and coming Rift.

    Oculus for Business comes with enterprise software for large scale deployment

    Oculus Quest comes with no cables

    Oculus Quest comes with Oculus Insight, all data is stored inside the headset

  • 00:08 (IST)

  • 00:06 (IST)

  • 00:06 (IST)

  • 23:55 (IST)

    More than a billion users of AR

  • 23:54 (IST)

    Portal is available in the US and is coming to Canada and the UK

    WhatsApp and Messenger calls are coming to Portal

    Games are coming to Portal

    You can add favourites from Instagram as well

    A new Portal Mobile app is coming in the next few weeks

    "Hey Portal" is coming to well... Portal

    Facebook Live is also coming to Portal

    Portal will soon also let you send private messages

  • 23:51 (IST)

    New Portal mobile app announced

  • 23:50 (IST)

  • 23:46 (IST)

    Instagram gets a Create Mode and private

    You can share quizzes, stickers countdowns and more

    Follower counts will soon become less prominent

    Private Like counts 

    Comment nudges and Away mode could be coming to Instagram

    Also introduces 'Shopping from Creators'

  • 23:45 (IST)

    Shopping from creators introduced

  • 23:40 (IST)

    Removing the like counter on Instagram

  • 23:38 (IST)

    Instagram 'Create' Mode

  • 23:35 (IST)

  • 23:35 (IST)

    Facebook Dating comes to more countries

    To come to the US by the end of the year

    Better luck next time India!

    Secret Crush will actually match in case you are on someone's list!

  • 23:34 (IST)

    Secret Crush?? Tinder rip-off

  • 23:33 (IST)

    Facebook Dating to take on Tinder

  • 23:32 (IST)

    Facebook gets a big update and it's called FB5

    Will be available in the US and Canada today on Mobile and Desktop

    Also gets a new dark mode

    The same fresh new look also comes to the enterprise version of Facebook

    A re-designed Groups tab

    Groups show up everywhere in the new app

    Groups also comes to composer to post directly to groups

    Health Support Communities lets users post privately

    Gaming groups get a chat feature

    Shopping Communities gets native support for shipping

    Local Communities gets events tab lets you discover new local places

  • 23:31 (IST)

  • 23:28 (IST)

    New groups tab on Facebook

  • 23:28 (IST)

  • 23:25 (IST)

    WhatsApp for Business gets Business Catalogues

    WhatsApp for Business gets Business Catalog that shows up right within WhatsApp when chatting with a business.

  • 23:20 (IST)

    A lot India connections with WhatsApp

  • 23:17 (IST)

    Messenger updates for developers:

    Appointment booking coming to messenger for developers

    Regeneration templates coming to Facebook ads

  • 23:15 (IST)

    20 billion messages each day!?

  • 23:14 (IST)

    Messenger will soon let you message and call friends on WhatsApp and Instagram

    Focus: Fast, Private and Interoperable

    Lightspeed will use less battery and storage

    Messenger will always be end-to-end encrypted by default

    Messenger users will be able to call and text friends on Instagram and WhatsApp

    Users will soon be able to watch videos together across mobile and desktops

  • 23:08 (IST)

    This is what Messenger will be focused on

  • 23:05 (IST)

    Want a free Oculus Quest? Just be at F8

  • 23:04 (IST)

    Oculus Rift S and Quest announced!

    Opening pre-orders today in the US. Starts shipping in a month on May 21.

    Priced at $399

  • 23:03 (IST)

    Oculus Quest announced 

  • 23:02 (IST)

    Portal updates at F8:

    More than a billion people have used AR features

    Bringing SparkAR studio to Windows and Mac

    Portal will now be available internationally.

    WhatsApp and Messenger calls will be available on Portal with end-to-end encryption

  • 23:02 (IST)

    WhatsApp coming to Portal

  • 23:01 (IST)

    Spark AR coming to Windows and Mac

  • 22:59 (IST)

    Instagram updates at F8:

    Launching a new Shopping channel in Explore

    You can now buy from creators as well.

    Adding a new create mode

    Can use a sticker or text

    Also new donation stickers

  • 22:57 (IST)

    Shopping feature on Instagram 

  • 22:57 (IST)

  • 22:56 (IST)

    New UI for mobile app coming today

  • 22:56 (IST)

    Facebook updates at F8:

    A redesigned Facebook (FB 5) coming later this year

    A new Facebook icon

    Easier to connect to groups

    Better browse and discover tools

    New Groups tab

    Groups are now at the heart of the Facebook experience

    Focus is on safety

    "We are working hard to remove groups that violate our policies"

    New ways to interact with groups

    New FB5 available in the US today and the rest of the world in the coming weeks.

  • 22:54 (IST)

    New UI for Facebook

  • 22:53 (IST)

    Mark Zuckerberg probably said the words “privacy” and “private” a million times in today’s keynote and we are not even half-way through.

  • 22:52 (IST)

  • 22:50 (IST)

    WhatsApp updates at F8:

    WhatsApp is already a private experience

    Working on ways to do more ranking on the content on the client's side

    WhatsApp Business will get "Product Catalogues"

    Payments is coming to WhatsApp​ on a global scale (already available in India)

  • 22:50 (IST)

    New product catalogue in  Business app

  • 22:49 (IST)

    Share location is going to be encrypted

  • 22:48 (IST)

    We are talking about WhatsApp now

  • 22:47 (IST)

    Messenger updates:

    Rewriting everything from scratch

    Started off with a new design last year

    Project Lightspeed makes Messenger 2X faster and 7X smaller

    A new desktop app coming to messenger for macOS and Windows 10!

    Again "Privacy"

    Conversations in Stories are happening in private chat than in public threads

  • 22:47 (IST)

    A new friends tab on Messenger

  • 22:46 (IST)

  • 22:45 (IST)

    A new desktop app for Messenger

  • 22:44 (IST)

    We are starting with changes to Messenger

  • 22:43 (IST)

    "We are re-plumbing the entire company's structure to go with our privacy vision"

    Zuckerberg confirms that it's not going to happen overnight

    And he's not sure when it's going to happen either. Strange!

    • read more



