It has been a turbulent few years for Facebook with scandal after scandal rocking the company. From data privacy to extremist content, the world's largest social media giant has a lot course correction to do and it would appear that this year's F8 conference is where CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be making announcements which will focus largely on user privacy and encryption.

Among other things, we are also likely to hear about updates to Facebook-owned Oculus, Instagram, Messenger and perhaps also WhatsApp. Facebook will also demo products that showcase the latest developments in the space of Artificial Intelligence (AI), AR/VR, and new tools that help build new products and features for consumers.

Last year's F8 was opened by Mark Zuckerberg to address the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal that Facebook was embroiled in. 2018 and 2019 have also not been kind to the company with issues of data privacy and handling of extremist content cropping up every now and then which has ultimately resulted in a nearly $5 billion fine imposed by the US FTC.

