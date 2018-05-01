There might not be a heavy build up to the 2018 edition of Facebook's annual developer's conference but it still is a very important event for Facebook and its executives who will try and reassure developers that there still is a lot to be done at Facebook.
The event is expected to be more muted than the previous years, considering Facebook must have had to rework a lot of the expected announcements, including a smart speaker. It has also revoked a lot of third-party apps from accessing some data which was previously easy to use, in light of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, so they will have to glance over the core do's and don'ts of the platform again in their keynotes.
That said, Facebook still claims that this one is the biggest F8 ever, with more than 50 sessions available to a record crowd of 5,000 attendees. The event begins at 10:30 pm IST and you can go ahead and watch the live keynotes here or just follow the highlights right here as and when it happens.
Updated Date: May 01, 2018 21:47 PM
May 01, 2018 IST
Highlights
Oculus GO for all?
The Oculus GO VR headset is up for pre-order already. Rumour has it that all F8 attendees will be given a free headset. Considering that the ticket alone costs over $600, getting a $199 headset for "free", and several hours of training, isn't such a bad deal.
The GO is a purely wireless VR headset. You don't need a phone or a PC to stream VR content to it.
22:17 (IST)
Privacy a priority
As expected, Zuckerberg's focus this F8 is going to be on the privacy of Facebook's users. Given Facebook's history, it's up to you whether you choose to trust Facebook again.
22:08 (IST)
Oculus GO for all?
The Oculus GO VR headset is up for pre-order already. Rumour has it that all F8 attendees will be given a free headset. Considering that the ticket alone costs over $600, getting a $199 headset for "free", and several hours of training, isn't such a bad deal.
The GO is a purely wireless VR headset. You don't need a phone or a PC to stream VR content to it.
21:59 (IST)
30 minutes and counting
Another 30 minutes before the stream goes live. The wait had better be worth it!
21:48 (IST)
Facebook F8 Livestream
The F8 livestream will start at 10.30 pm IST. Those interested can sign up here to watch.
Feel free to follow this live blog and Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates from the event.