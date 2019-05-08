Wednesday, May 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook executive meeting with lawmakers ahead of FTC settlement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg was meeting with U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of an expected settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, a spokesman for Senator Jerry Moran said. Sandberg was expected to meet with Moran on Tuesday amid reports that the social media giant will soon settle an investigation of revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

ReutersMay 08, 2019 02:06:34 IST

Facebook executive meeting with lawmakers ahead of FTC settlement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg was meeting with U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of an expected settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, a spokesman for Senator Jerry Moran said.

Sandberg was expected to meet with Moran on Tuesday amid reports that the social media giant will soon settle an investigation of revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook said last month the settlement could cost between $3 billion and $5 billion.

Moran is also one of six senators on a working group to draft a bill aimed at setting standards for online privacy for consumers.

Facebook did not immediately comment on Sandberg's meetings.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review


also see

Newstracker

Technology ethics campaigners offer plan to fight 'human downgrading'

Apr 24, 2019
Technology ethics campaigners offer plan to fight 'human downgrading'
NASA probe detects likely 'marsquake': an interplanetary first

Newstracker

NASA probe detects likely 'marsquake': an interplanetary first

Apr 24, 2019
Trump opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report: Washington Post

Newstracker

Trump opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report: Washington Post

Apr 24, 2019
Hong Kong's 'Occupy' leaders face possible jail for 2014 democracy protests

Newstracker

Hong Kong's 'Occupy' leaders face possible jail for 2014 democracy protests

Apr 24, 2019
Trump says opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report: Washington Post

Newstracker

Trump says opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report: Washington Post

Apr 24, 2019
Self-styled U.S. citizen border patrol unravels after leader's arrest

Newstracker

Self-styled U.S. citizen border patrol unravels after leader's arrest

Apr 24, 2019

science

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

Biodiversity

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019
How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

May 07, 2019
Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

May 07, 2019