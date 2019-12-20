Friday, December 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook EU user data transfer contracts are legal, but risks ahead-EU court adviser

By Foo Yun Chee and Michele Sinner LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Agreements that let Facebook and other firms send European citizens' data to the United States and other countries are valid, a key EU court adviser said on Thursday, although he left room for such transfers to be blocked if European data protection standards are not met in countries receiving the information. The case is based on a challenge by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who argued that Facebook's contracts do not protect data to European levels, especially given concerns about activities by U.S. spy agencies


ReutersDec 20, 2019 01:15:49 IST

Facebook EU user data transfer contracts are legal, but risks ahead-EU court adviser

By Foo Yun Chee and Michele Sinner

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Agreements that let Facebook and other firms send European citizens' data to the United States and other countries are valid, a key EU court adviser said on Thursday, although he left room for such transfers to be blocked if European data protection standards are not met in countries receiving the information.

The case is based on a challenge by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who argued that Facebook's contracts do not protect data to European levels, especially given concerns about activities by U.S. spy agencies.

Schrems had also called on Ireland, where Facebook has its European headquarters, to act against the company because it is subjected to U.S. surveillance laws, which he believes could threaten Europeans' rights.

Schrems successfully fought against the EU's previous 'Safe Harbour' privacy rules in 2015.

Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe, advocate general (AG) at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), said the agreements used by many companies including Facebook to underpin activities such as outsourced services, cloud infrastructure, data hosting and finance are legal.

The court, which follows such recommendations in four out of five cases, will rule in the coming months.

However, he added privacy regulators must prohibit such data transfer when laws of the countries receiving the data, such as the United States, conflict with the data protection requirements of the agreements, known as standard contractual clauses.

Schrems said he was "generally happy" with the legal opinion.

"Everyone will still be able to have all necessary data flows with the U.S., like sending emails or booking a hotel in the U.S.," he said.

"Some EU businesses may not be able to use certain U.S. providers for outsourcing anymore, because US surveillance laws requires these companies to disclose data to the National Security Agency (NSA)."

"It is really upon the United States to ensure baseline privacy protections for foreigners. Otherwise no one will trust U.S. companies with their data."

The opinion calls into question the sufficiency of U.S. data protections, said Caitlin Fennessy, research director at the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

"This suggests a near-term diplomatic solution will be critical," she said.

Facebook said in a statement, "We are grateful for the Advocate General's opinion on these complex questions. Standard Contractual Clauses provide important safeguards to ensure that Europeans' data are protected once transferred overseas. SCCs have been designed and endorsed by the European Commission and enable thousands of Europeans to do business worldwide."

The court should follow the adviser's opinion on the clauses, said Patrick Van Eecke, global chair of law firm DLA Piper's data protection practice.

"In an open and global economy which is highly dependent of data flows crossing the national borders of countries or regions, putting up hurdles prohibiting international data transfers is not good for business and not good for people either," he said.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, Facebook's lead regulator in the EU, welcomed the advocate general's opinion noting that it "illustrates the levels of complexity associated with the kinds of issues that arise when EU data protection laws interact with the laws of third countries, to include the laws of the United States.

The case is C-311/18 Facebook Ireland and Schrems.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Vienna, Graham Fahy in Dublin, Peter Henderson in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Jason Neely and Alexandra Hudson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000

Dec 09, 2019
Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000
Merkel's party blasts SPD before coalition talks

Newstracker

Merkel's party blasts SPD before coalition talks

Dec 09, 2019
Slovak police charge three with putting public in danger over deadly gas explosion

Newstracker

Slovak police charge three with putting public in danger over deadly gas explosion

Dec 09, 2019
Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Newstracker

Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Dec 09, 2019
Nippon Steel may cut more blast furnaces to reduce costs

Newstracker

Nippon Steel may cut more blast furnaces to reduce costs

Dec 09, 2019
Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws

Newstracker

Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws

Dec 09, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019