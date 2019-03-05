Tuesday, March 05, 2019 Back to
Facebook embraces its dark side with experimental 'Dark Mode' for Messenger

At the moment, Dark Mode doesn’t do much more than changing the white Messenger background to black.

tech2 News Staff Mar 05, 2019 15:50:42 IST

Facebook appears to be embracing its dark side. A new update to Messenger, in the form of an Easter Egg, lets you switch to a dark mode.

To enable it, you simply send someone a crescent moon emoji (🌙 ) via Messenger. You’ll be treated to a shower of crescent moons, and then, a prompt offering to enable Dark Mode. Tapping the prompt will take you to your profile page where you’ll now find an option to toggle Dark Mode on or off.

Facebook is finally embracing its dark side.

At the moment, Dark Mode doesn’t appear to do more than changing the white Messenger background to black and the black elements — such as the ‘+’ button for adding a new Story — turn white.

It’s not much of a game-changer and it is an experimental mode, but hey, for those of us who’re still using Messenger and feeding our personal data to Facebook, at least we won’t burn our retinas in the middle of the night.

