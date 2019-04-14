Sunday, April 14, 2019Back to
Facebook down for a number of users across parts of the US and Europe: Report

Downdetector.com’s live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in Europe.

ReutersApr 14, 2019 18:12:55 IST

Facebook Inc’s social networking site is inaccessible to some users across the world on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com, a website which monitors outages.

The outage tracking website showed that there are more than 9000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.

Facebook logo is reflected in glasses. Reuters

Separately, Downdetector.com also showed that there were issues with WhatsApp and Instagram, but with relatively lower count of outage reports.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

