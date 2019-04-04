Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook directs ads in a way to promote racial, gender discrimination: Study

According to the study, Facebook ads lean on stereotypes when it comes to housing and jobs.

ReutersApr 04, 2019 09:12:33 IST

Facebook Inc directs advertising to audiences in ways that could promote racial and gender discrimination, a new study showed, adding to allegations that prompted the US government to sue the world’s largest social media company last week.

Facebook’s algorithms, which match marketing messages with viewers, leans on stereotypes when it comes to housing and jobs, according to the study by researchers from Northeastern University, University of Southern California and advocacy group Upturn. The study was posted on arXiv, an online forum for research awaiting peer review, on Wednesday.

“Ad platforms themselves can shape access to information about important life opportunities in ways that might present a challenge to equal opportunity goals,” said the group, whose university researchers have done separate studies on online ad systems.

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne responded in a statement that the company recognizes it must do more, and said the findings would be included in ongoing discussions about changing its ads system.

Facebook directs ads in a way to promote racial, gender discrimination: Study

Companies have pulled out from advertising on Facebook. Reuters.

“We’ve been looking at our ad delivery system and have engaged industry leaders, academics, and civil rights experts on this very topic – and we’re exploring more changes,” he said.

The researchers advertised lumber job ads on Facebook and found that the algorithms delivered the postings to mostly white men, while secretary positions mostly went to black women. That held true even when lumber ads pictured black people, and the secretarial jobs white people.

The Facebook study also found that ads about homes for sale in North Carolina reached a mostly white audience while rental ads went to a mostly black one.

Facebook does not provide race data, according to the researchers, but they inferred it by linking general audience details to voter registration data.

Though the pictures of people in the job ads did not appear to affect the audience makeup, the photos used did appear to be a factor for Facebook’s algorithm in other cases.

Showing a football or soldiers versus a flower or paint set led to a mostly male audience for an otherwise identical ad unrelated to jobs, the researchers found.

The Trump administration sued Facebook last Thursday, accusing it of selling targeted advertising that discriminated on the basis of race, in violation of the U.S. Fair Housing Act.

Facebook removed some targeting options in response to complaints from the government and civil rights groups.

Addressing racial and gender discrepancies in automated systems, including for facial recognition, has become a priority for Silicon Valley.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!


also see

Political ads

Chinese app Helo posts around 11,000 political ads worth Rs 7.7 cr on Facebook, all have been taken down now

Apr 01, 2019
Chinese app Helo posts around 11,000 political ads worth Rs 7.7 cr on Facebook, all have been taken down now
Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand, control News Feed

Facebook

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand, control News Feed

Apr 01, 2019
Facebook pulls 2,632 accounts from Iran, Russia for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Facebook

Facebook pulls 2,632 accounts from Iran, Russia for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Mar 27, 2019
Facebook says some of Mark Zuckerberg’s older posts were inadvertently deleted

Facebook

Facebook says some of Mark Zuckerberg’s older posts were inadvertently deleted

Mar 31, 2019
Facebook is lifting the lid on the algorithm that decides which posts appear in its news feed

Facebook

Facebook is lifting the lid on the algorithm that decides which posts appear in its news feed

Apr 02, 2019
Facebook employees had access to 600 mn passwords stored in plain text, issue fixed

Facebook

Facebook employees had access to 600 mn passwords stored in plain text, issue fixed

Mar 22, 2019

science

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019